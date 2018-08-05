When the Obama administration unwisely loosened immigration policies and put less emphasis on minor crimes, anxious states across the country rushed to enact their own stricter laws. In South Carolina, the response included an elite police unit that would pursue human traffickers and drug smugglers hiding among the state’s illegal immigrant population.
In theory, it sounded like a great idea to focus on protecting South Carolinians from some of the worst criminals out there. In reality, it hasn’t worked out that way.
The small, shadowy police force has fallen disappointingly short of its goal of rooting out hardcore criminals. Instead, it has set its sights much lower, rounding up landscapers and maids with fake documents.
The state has spent almost $5 million since 2012 on its Immigration Enforcement Unit. It’s a superfluous expense considering that much of the unit’s work duplicates the mission of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the same federal agency some imprudent Democrats want to abolish.
Taxpayers haven’t gotten a lot of return on that investment. About 100 of the 123 cases reviewed by Post and Courier reporters Andrew Brown and Greg Yee involved working-class Hispanics who used some sort of fraudulent documentation to get a job. Only nine cases mentioned gangs, drugs or human trafficking.
Reggie Lloyd, a former judge, U.S. attorney and chief of the State Law Enforcement Division, correctly called the program a waste of time that wrongly inserts the state into a federal issue.
“We have more important stuff to do than looking at the guy who works in the chicken plant,” Lloyd told our reporters. “It was never going to make the state safer.”
To be sure, there is value in catching illegal immigrants using false documents, whether they use them to do nothing more than get a job or are up to something more nefarious. Anyone who’s been the victim of identity theft or had their bank account drained or their credit ruined can vouch for the misery that can cause. The use of false documentation is illegal for a good reason. It’s especially pernicious when the perpetrators are here illegally, making them perhaps even harder to track down.
We can’t afford to look the other way, and neither should the government.
But that’s not how the Immigration Enforcement Unit was sold. Former Gov. Nikki Haley claimed the group was created to go after “trafficking, gang violence and drug smuggling,” and praised its efforts that were “getting some of that activity out of South Carolina.”
Finding and prosecuting violent criminals living among the diffuse illegal immigrant community is an important public safety function. But it’s a job for ICE.
And with the Trump administration’s intense focus on illegal immigrants and any criminals among them — and Gov. Henry McMaster’s close ties to the president — we should be able to hand off this task to the feds.
In the meantime, the unit needs to target human traffickers and drug kingpins rather than restaurant workers with fake IDs.