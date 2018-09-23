For recyclables in Charleston County, distinctive blue bins are just the first stop on a long, wasteful and expensive journey.
From residents’ curbs, the cans, bottles, newspapers and other objects travel to Horry County, where they are processed at a recycling facility and shipped out again to plants as far away as China. About a third of that material gets rejected and has to return to the landfill here in Charleston.
For this, Charleston County residents have paid about $1.4 million per year since the county’s old facility on Romney Street closed in 2015. And that arrangement is likely to continue for a while longer.
On Thursday, The Post and Courier’s Brenda Rindge reported that a $24 million recycling facility under construction off Palmetto Commerce Parkway has been delayed again. The first delay came last year after contractors raised concerns about soil quality.
But recently, county officials noticed that the project didn’t seem to be meeting original specifications. Contractors and county staff appear to have quietly agreed to shrink the building’s size to save costs, for example.
That’s a big deal. The smaller size may mean that the facility can handle recyclables only from Charleston County and not from Berkeley and Dorchester counties, as was the original plan.
Berkeley County hopes to open its own recycling facility next year. But Summerville and the Dorchester County portions of North Charleston dropped or seriously curtailed curbside pickup programs in 2015, when the Romney Street center closed.
In other words, the ability to serve the tri-county area, or at least a portion of the public outside of just Charleston County, was a key selling point in building such a large new facility. And the region’s population growth suggests that recycling needs aren’t likely to decrease in the future. Unfortunately, the series of missteps and delays also have damaged any momentum that was building for recycling.
Even more shocking is the fact that major decisions seem to have been made without consulting County Council.
“As we were starting to get into construction, we had seen that staff, in an effort to save costs, had sort of ‘skinnied up’ the center,” said Councilman Brantley Moody, who chairs the Recycling and Solid Waste Committee, in an interview with The Post and Courier last week.
Mr. Moody said the delay would help the county get things back on track. But Councilman Joe Qualey wasn’t so sure.
“It’s not going the way we hoped or anticipated,” said Mr. Qualey on Thursday. “When things like this come to us, it’s very startling, very surprising and it’s going to be very expensive.”
County Council shouldn’t be expected to micromanage every single detail of the county’s many day-to-day operations and projects. But it absolutely should know when significant changes are being made that could affect millions of taxpayer dollars.
Council should demand that county staff clear up any remaining confusion and be more transparent moving forward.
There is significant money — and the future of the region’s recycling capacity — at stake. Our elected officials and those overseeing important county projects must be on the same page.