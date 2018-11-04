U.S. Rep. James Clyburn has steadily moved up the line of authority in Congress, where he holds the No. 3 position in the House Democratic Caucus.
If the balance of power shifts toward Democrats on Tuesday, Rep. Clyburn could be up for an even more influential job — speaker of the House. Neither is a sure thing, but the clout of a speaker would be a potential boost for South Carolina. That’s a good reason for voters to re-elect him in the 6th Congressional District.
Election night is unlikely to yield much drama in the district, among the safest for a congressional incumbent. Rep. Clyburn was first elected in 1992, and has won his past three general elections with at least 70 percent of the vote.
During his time in Congress, the Sumter native and one-time Charleston schoolteacher has been an advocate for his district, which includes some of the poorest counties in South Carolina. He was instrumental in legislation that allows rural electric co-ops to assist homeowners with energy efficiency. He also supported the establishment of the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, which has helped to develop valuable new waterlines in more rural parts of the state and attract businesses. And he currently is working to expand broadband access in rural areas across the country. These kinds of programs help many residents of the 6th District.
As assistant Democratic leader, Mr. Clyburn has not sat on any committees since 2001. But his high-level post assures that South Carolina has a voice among the leadership in Congress.
Rep. Clyburn made a rare misstep last week when he decided to appear at an election event for Archie Parnell, a Democratic congressional candidate who has admitted to domestic violence in the 1970s. He quickly backed out after some supporters raised concerns about how it could impact his chance at becoming the first black speaker of the House. It was the right thing to do.
Rep. Clyburn is a proven force for good in the 6th District. Voters should return him to Congress Tuesday.