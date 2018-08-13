The estimated $10 million that backers of the Blue Zones Project want to spend on promoting healthier lifestyles in the Charleston area — and are apparently having a hard time raising — would be better spent on something more tangible, like establishing a free or low-cost medical clinic, expanding bicycle and walking trails or bringing a grocery store to North Charleston’s “food desert.”
It’s squishy business trying to change behavior through a public health campaign. A healthy lifestyle is essentially a personal choice.
Another reason for caution is the reluctance of the for-profit company behind the Blue Zones Project to say how much it would cost or how the money would be spent. A more transparent process might help alleviate concerns, but secrecy breeds skepticism. And while the campaigns are “privately funded,” most often through hospital groups and insurance companies, potential donors such as MUSC and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina have yet to commit money to the project.
The Blue Zones Project has yielded mixed results elsewhere. While child obesity rates improved in some Los Angeles area beach communities, for example, the city of Yakima, Washington, with just under 100,000 residents, pulled the plug on the wellness campaign when its Blue Zones costs rose more than $3 million beyond the original estimate.
In Charleston, a planning committee hoped to announce the start of a Blue Zones Project in May. But that was delayed because funding hadn’t been secured. Susan Johnson of MUSC’s office of Health Promotion, who has been leading the project locally, recently told Post and Courier reporter Lauren Sausser there is still no firm launch date, but she anticipated making an announcement about sponsorship in September. The Blue Zones Project would last about four years.
Because Charlestonians are already a pretty healthy, outdoorsy lot compared to the rest of the state, and because the city is home to a top-flight medical community, it’s fair to ask if Blue Zones is something we really need or whether Mayor John Tecklenburg, who has helped organize supporters and potential sponsors, should be going to bat on behalf of the city.
The Blue Zones Project was conceived by a National Geographic explorer who identified regions around the world where people live longer and picked apart the reasons why. The thrust of the effort is to get people to embrace healthier lifestyles. It has been adopted in more than 40 communities nationwide but, like all such campaigns, results are hard to accurately gauge.
And as a character famously asked in the book “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance”: What is good and what is not good, need we ask anyone to tell us these things? The answer should be self-evident.
Philanthropic institutions serving the Lowcountry should be transparent and focus on local projects that produce measurable, concrete benefits. From what we’ve seen so far, it’s questionable whether Blue Zones can be such a program.