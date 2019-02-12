The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the Defense Department is proceeding with plans to withdraw all American military personnel from Syria by the end of April despite the lack of a strategy for protecting our Syrian Kurd allies from Turkish attack. It is time to put the brakes on those plans.
A related report by The Washington Post says the Trump administration has been unable to agree with Turkey on the purpose of a border zone between Turkey and Syria. Defining that purpose will be critical to the Kurds’ survival. The United States wants the zone to prevent an impending Turkish attack on the Syrian Kurds; Turkey wants to drive the Kurds away from its border and destroy the Kurdish militia.
Faced with these uncertainties, the Syrian Kurds may be ready to turn to the Syrian government for protection. That would be an unpleasant solution because it could completely cut off Kurdish-U.S. cooperation in Syria against the remnants of ISIS. These remnants are still reliably viewed by U.S. intelligence agencies as capable of surviving, holding on to territory, and regenerating a serious threat of attacks on the United States and Europe. And if ISIS is not a major concern for Turkey or the Syrian government, as some reports suggest, there is little incentive for them to adopt the U.S. view.
Pro-Iranian political factions in Iraq sense a moment like the one that persuaded President Barack Obama to pull out of Iraq, which led to the rise of ISIS. They are pushing for the departure of American troops from Iraq as well, although President Donald Trump rightly has declared that they are still necessary to national security.
Mr. Trump’s desire to disengage from Syria is understandable. But his efforts to come up with a plan to minimize any disruption to major U.S. interests in the Middle East that include standing by allies such as the Syrian Kurds have yet to jell. He should yield to “facts on the ground” and announce that U.S. forces will remain until a satisfactory plan can be worked out, as his former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis recommended last year.
The Republican-led Senate voted, 70-26, last week to urge Mr.Trump to restrain and rethink his plans for disengagement in Syria and Afghanistan. The strong bipartisan vote on a “sense of the Senate” amendment proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., undoubtedly reflects polling that shows a majority of Americans think U.S. forces should stay in Syria for the time being.
Mr. Trump is right to think that the nation will grow weary of supporting another decade of endless struggles in the Middle East and Afghanistan that have cost thousands of American lives and trillions of dollars that could have been saved or spent on rebuilding American infrastructure. There may well be better ways to prevent terrorist groups from acquiring safe havens to plot major harm to this nation.
Mr. Trump is correct to raise these issues. He is not the first to do so.
But we can expect at best a difficult and slow transition from where we are to some better approach to what has accurately been called the “long war” against extremist groups, as well as the continued Iranian threat to Israel and American interests.
The American people seem to understand this. It is time for Mr. Trump to take the long view as well. But he should keep pushing for a better plan.