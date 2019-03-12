The $61 million in tax revenue the state is expected to reap from the winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in October should go toward improving education in South Carolina.
That’s the stated purpose of the lottery, after all, but apparently there’s no law that says what can and cannot be done with tax revenue flowing from big winners. That needs to change.
At Gov. Henry McMaster’s request, some lawmakers want to use the $61 million, packaged with an additional $35 million in other revenue, to give each taxpayer a $50 rebate.
Spread so thin, that money would have a negligible effect on the state economy or on individual households. It would be better to use it to shore up South Carolina’s many education-related funding needs.
That $61 million would pay for more than 8,000 Palmetto Scholarships at $7,500 per year, for example. Even before relaxing eligibility requirements last year, lottery proceeds were not keeping up with scholarship costs, and taxpayers were filling the gap.
The lottery windfall would also be more than enough to help freeze in-state higher education tuition for a year (estimated at $44 million). It would cover the cost of hiring 120 additional school resource officers (estimated at $10 million per year), bring more mental health services to students ($2.2 million per year) or cover most of the $85 million needed for consolidating underperforming rural school districts.
Those and similar proposals are being considered by the state Legislature this year as part of the larger budgeting process, which includes a total of about $1 billion in surplus funds for lawmakers to choose how to spend.
But education is rightly the focus this year in the wake of The Post and Courier’s “Minimally Adequate” series. And no doubt state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman could put the one-time lottery windfall to good use.
So far, lawmakers haven’t made clear where the other $35 million for the proposed income tax rebates would come from or how much it would cost the state to process about 2 million tax rebates. The expense and complexity of such an effort are also strikes against it.
Besides, much of the $61 million to be paid to the state comes from multistate ticket buyers who helped grow the jackpot to a record-breaking $1.5 billion. So it’s somewhat disingenuous to suggest South Carolina taxpayers are owed a cut of that money anyway.
Even if the House passes its lottery rebate plan, senators should have the common sense to redirect that money into education.