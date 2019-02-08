Berkeley County needs to build a bigger jail or drastically reduce its number of inmates through reforms similar to those successfully undertaken in Charleston County. Ideally, officials should consider using both approaches to come up with the most cost-effective solution for taxpayers.
The escape of three inmates Jan. 26 also exposed the urgency of security improvements at the overcrowded Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner. More prosecutors and judges are also needed to help reduce the glut of nearly 500 inmates crowding a jail rated for 291 men and women.
The jail problem will be among the big-ticket tasks facing new county Supervisor Johnny Cribb as he tries to grow services in line with a burgeoning population of about 218,000.
About a dozen inmates were jammed into a holding cell meant for about half that many when at least one of them kicked through an inch-plus-thick “detention grade” safety-glass window pane and three crawled out — only to be captured within hours.
Unfortunately, the county needs to do more than replace a few windows with bricks (which is happening). The jail has been more or less overcrowded since before its $4.1 million expansion in 1994 to hold 154 inmates. By 2008, it was averaging about 430 inmates.
Another $10 million expansion over several years grew the capacity to 291 by 2016, but the population now fluctuates between 360 inmates to just over 500.
Jail officials expect the inmate population to grow to about 660 by 2025. So, even if new jail funding were approved tomorrow, capacity may still need to be more than doubled. The list of needs includes a modern intake facility, offices and meeting rooms, a bigger kitchen and laundry, an infirmary and medical observation cells.
Of course, a potentially more cost-effective and humane solution would be cutting the number of people in jail in the first place.
Inmates facing felony charges now wait an average of 155 days to have their cases disposed of, though most low-level offenders are sprung on their own recognizance or on bail in a few days. Upward of 80 percent of the inmates are facing felonies.
Longtime jail Director Randy Demory says reducing the length of stay can help drive down the population. If the average length of stay were reduced by just three days, for example, the population would drop by about 50 inmates.
Reducing jail admissions has a similar effect. If admissions could be decreased by 10 percent, the average population would drop by 42 inmates.
Already, Berkeley County pays Charleston County about $800,000 a year to house about 40 inmates, and Berkeley County Council and Sheriff Duane Lewis should consider expanding that short-term fix while working on the larger problems, including reforms that reduce admissions and the length of stays.
Charleston County managed to reduce its jail population by nearly 25 percent since 2015, for example. Those efforts included getting more mentally ill or substance-addicted inmates out of jail and into treatment, as well as allowing police to simply cite people suspected of nonviolent misdemeanors such as possession of marijuana or shoplifting.
By investing in reforms — using $4.95 million in grant money — the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has achieved significant savings mostly by reducing the number of inmates.
In Berkeley County, however, rapid population growth will likely still necessitate a bigger jail. The county has one of the lowest numbers of jail beds per capita statewide, just 1.38 per 1,000 people compared to an average of 2.81.
Mr. Cribb is well aware of the unpopular need to expand the jail system, as are members of County Council. “Right now I’ve got people saying we need a new courthouse, we need to expand the county office building, we need a new 911 center and we need to expand the jail,” the supervisor-elect told The Post and Courier in October, well before the recent jail break.
It’s now time to get to work. Using all means of reducing the inmate population will cut costs most efficiently over time even if more space is added.