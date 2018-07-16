The contiguous parking lot for a series of strip malls near the intersection of Ashley Hall Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley contains almost exactly the same acreage as Brittlebank Park on the Charleston peninsula.
The combined parking space along Sam Rittenberg Boulevard between Ashley Hall Road and Highway 17, including Citadel Mall, totals a spacious 90 acres. That’s one and a half times the size of Hampton Park.
Obviously, some amount of parking is needed for the dozens of businesses that line that commercial corridor. But 90 acres is almost certainly a massive overestimate of the actual need. It’s a profound waste of valuable land.
And it’s certainly not just a problem in West Ashley.
There are at least 50 acres of parking lot on Folly Road on James Island. About 35 acres line Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and I-526 in North Charleston -- which doesn’t include Northwoods Mall. A 1-mile stretch of North Main Street in Summerville, another heavily commercial corridor, features 120 acres of parking.
Adding up all of the parking lots in the Charleston region, there are hundreds of acres of underutilized land. And almost all of that space happens to lie along the area’s most valuable corridors in terms of tax potential.
With hundreds of acres available on already-developed land, the Charleston metro area could go a long way toward solving its housing crisis and boost the local business economy without sprawling another inch into untouched green spaces.
Imagine, for example, taking the Brittlebank Park-size parking lot on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and chopping it into six “blocks” with stores fronting the street, sidewalks, bike lanes and on-street parking. There would still be plenty of space for cars, but suddenly an empty asphalt wasteland becomes a charming mini-neighborhood.
It would be safer to drive, walk and bike. It would be less sweltering in the summer. It would be less prone to flooding or sending runoff water into nearby neighborhoods.
It would be a tremendous aesthetic upgrade, but also a powerful financial one. Seas of parking space are a missed opportunity for local tax bases. After all, businesses generate tax revenue. Empty asphalt doesn't.
Unfortunately, strict zoning codes tend to prevent even the most sensible changes. Requirements like parking minimums and buffers keep developers from maximizing the useful potential of their land. City and county officials ought to work to undo some of the outdated requirements that have created massive, wasteful developments.
Putting even a relatively modest portion of the region’s excess parking to more productive use would dramatically boost tax revenue, providing a larger and more sustainable pool of money to pay for desperately needed infrastructure upgrades, including flood prevention improvements, more efficient public transportation and better road connectivity.
Cutting back on parking space doesn’t mean forcing people out of their cars. It just means building a more effective and prosperous city -- for everyone.