The U.S. Supreme Court heard two cases Tuesday involving partisan drawing of congressional district lines in Maryland favoring the Democratic Party and in North Carolina favoring the Republican Party. Justice Brett Kavanaugh rightly declared what was clearly on the minds of most of his colleagues: “Extreme partisan gerrymandering is a real problem for our democracy.”
A large majority of Americans agree, quite a change from a dozen years ago when polls showed most Americans did not think there was a problem. That’s a result of many recent cases in which a legislature enjoying a narrow majority has drawn up voting districts designed to enlarge that majority. Political gerrymandering has been a problem in American politics for more than 200 years, but it is only within the past decade that political consultants have come up with computer tools allowing the detailed design of voting district maps that benefit one party over the other. And they have become quite adept at using them.
The Supreme Court has been notably reluctant to deal with the question of what is acceptable. Last year it heard a similar case against the Wisconsin legislature’s successful efforts to tilt the political playing field against Democrats and dismissed it for technical reasons.
This time it will have a hard time ducking the issue, in part because the outcome in both cases was an extreme political advantage and in part because officials in both states explicitly said what their objectives were in redrawing district lines. In Maryland, for example, the governor and others said they wanted to get rid of one of two Republican seats, leaving a 7-1 Democratic edge. In North Carolina, the clearly stated Republican objective was to guarantee 10 of the state’s 13 congressional seats to Republicans. In neither state did the controlling party have anything like a two-thirds majority, highlighting the absurdity of their actions.
Both states ludicrously claimed in their arguments, which were appeals of lower court judgments against their district maps, that the outcomes, even if lopsided, were perfectly acceptable political decisions. Both liberal and conservative justices rejected this approach Tuesday and focused their questions on what standard to use in judging whether the two cases before them went too far in the partisan direction.
The questions were skeptical of arguments in favor of using the proportion of registered voters or voting history as a baseline for judging what is a fair political outcome, suggesting that the justices believe legislatures should be allowed some leeway. As liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said, “The concern is that unless you have a very clear standard, you will turn many, many elections in the United States over to the judges.”
Several justices seemed to be attracted by an alternative suggested by Justice Breyer, that anything more than a 2-1 advantage for one party in congressional redistricting in a state with a narrowly divided electorate could be judged excessive on various constitutional grounds.
We will not know until later this year how the justices resolve the conundrum of political gerrymandering. We can be sure, however, that whatever decision they reach, the question will keep returning to the courts unless state legislatures clean up their own acts, which we encourage them to do.
One approach, which we support, is to give the job of redrawing voting districts after every decennial census to a nonpartisan commission. That approach has been adopted in nine states including Colorado and Michigan, which approved such commissions last year.
The S.C. Senate sat on a bill introduced by state Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, that would ask voters to decide via constitutional amendment if they want an independent commission. State Rep. William Cogswell, R-Charleston, got nowhere with a redistricting bill in the House.
But legislators are being shortsighted in stiff-arming reform. The Democratic majority U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill requiring states to have independent redistricting commissions. It may not get through the Senate this year, but given the wide popular support for the idea, it could become law if states don’t act first to prevent redistricting abuses.