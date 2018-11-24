People hold up images of Julian Assange to show support for his double nationality, as they counter protest others demanding the government remove his Ecuadorean citizenship outside the government palace in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Ecuador's government has provided the Australian hacker refuge for six years at their London embassy, but their relations have grown increasingly prickly as the years have dragged on with no solution in sight. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)