It is good for the nation that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government.
In Mr. Mueller’s own words, quoted by Attorney General William Barr, “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the extensive Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.” The special counsel defined “coordination” as “an agreement — tacit or express — between the Trump campaign and the Russian government on election interference.”
Mr. Mueller is clear in his assessment, which comes after almost 3,000 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, hundreds of interviews and other evidence gathered during the nearly two-year probe.
But Mr. Barr’s brief summary of the probe’s findings is inadequate. Indeed the summary raised questions of its own.
What was the basis of the “prosecutorial decision” by Mr. Barr not to charge Mr. Trump with obstruction of justice in firing FBI Director James Comey? The attorney general offered a brief partial explanation — Mr. Trump had no offense to conceal and did not try to stop the continuing probe — but greater clarity is needed.
Mr. Barr should tell Congress in detail about his reasoning on the obstruction issue and provide a full public version of the Mueller document as soon as possible. House Democrats have rightly said they will reject a classified briefing on the report and are right to demand full disclosure, a view also supported by most Republicans last week when the House of Representatives voted 422-0 in favor of publication.
Full transparency should not stop there. There are also reasonable questions about the origins of the FBI’s investigation of Mr. Trump. Documents and information relevant to the beginning of the probe should be subject to the same transparency as the Mueller probe materials. But we do not need yet another special counsel investigation as proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Mr. Graham’s plan for an investigation likely is a response to the Democratic chairmen of several House committees promising to continue investigating Mr. Trump, including following up any leads from the Mueller report and conducting their own inquiry into collusion, obstruction of justice and Mr. Trump’s finances. It would be best if they could accept Mr. Mueller’s findings rather than trade in conspiracy theories, but unfortunately that is unlikely to happen in this hyper-partisan environment.
What continues to get lost in the political fight is that Russia interfered in our election, and with the conclusion of the Mueller investigation, that should be the focus of our attention. Political warfare via special counsel and endless investigations hobbles our country and helps no one but America’s enemies.
For most of the nation, Mr. Mueller’s report should clear the president of the collusion charge. But the special counsel referred to other offices other matters regarding the president, including the legality of his payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels and another woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. So while the siege of this troubled presidency should diminish, it is not yet over. That is why citizens need to see as much of the Mueller report as possible.