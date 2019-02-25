Google has renewed its case for state water regulators to allow the tech giant to increase its daily groundwater pumping from 500,000 gallons to 1.5 million gallons to cool its data center in Berkeley County. The company clearly is eager to get going with an expansion after its initial application was put on hold in 2017, but regulators must carefully vet the request to ensure it does not cause problems with the Middendorf aquifer.
Thankfully, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has made public the permit application and its backup studies, giving the process requisite transparency. Much of the data is highly technical, however, and the public will have to rely on experts with DHEC’s Water Monitoring, Assessment and Protection Division to corroborate it.
Meanwhile, Google, which just celebrated its 10th year in Berkeley County, has begun another expansion – something it says would be abandoned unless it is allowed to tap the aquifer.
The company explored alternatives for slaking its thirst, including using lake water, buying from utilities, using treated wastewater and capturing rain in retention ponds, but said only pumping from about 1,600 feet underground met its needs based on its criteria of availability, consistency, reliability and sustainability.
Berkeley County has granted Google tax breaks in connection with its expansions, and Google indeed has proven to be a good corporate citizen, most recently providing Cypress Gardens with Wi-Fi service and Chromebooks. But any decision on granting a permit for such a large groundwater withdrawal must be divorced from these mutual demonstrations of goodwill.
The Lowcountry simply cannot afford to jeopardize one of its most basic natural resources.
In a May 2017 op-ed, much of it drawn from an executive summary included in about 125 pages of documentation released by DHEC, Google told the public there was nothing to worry about: The Middendorf aquifer dumps about 200 million gallons of freshwater into the ocean every day, and drawing a mere 1.5 million gallons daily would not put a dent in it.
But closer to the coast in Mount Pleasant, there’s already a dent in the aquifer, a troubling development that hydrologists call a “cone of depression.” The Middendorf aquifer, which Mount Pleasant Waterworks relies on for part of its public supply, is more like a big sponge of sediment and sand than a pool of water, and levels have been dropping in the vicinity of its wells for years. That increases the likelihood of a saltwater intrusion that could permanently foul the water.
Google says its own studies show its proposed withdrawals would not exacerbate the problem. The cone of depression, however, prompted Mount Pleasant Waterworks to back off its withdrawals several years ago.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks general manager Clay Duffie had yet to digest Google’s newly released studies but said his top concern was that DHEC’s capacity-use plan for the tri-county area was rushed to completion in May 2017 because of Google’s request and still lacked a framework for prioritizing water-use needs. As far as he’s concerned, industrial use of water should be a low priority.
DHEC experts must deliberately evaluate Google’s request and make protecting our freshwater resources their top priority. Any risk of damaging the region’s most important aquifer should be a nonstarter.