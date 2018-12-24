Thanks to the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the New York-based Open Land Institute, a nearly 600-acre historic property on the upper Cooper River will remain just that: old rice fields, timber and eventually a wildlife preserve.
The conservation deal takes off the market an important piece of property along Old Highway 52 between the Berkeley Country Club and Gippy Plantation, which is being eyed for a big housing development on about 400 acres. It’s an important step as development continues to spread toward rural and sometimes historically significant areas.
“With Lewisfield, we have the opportunity to not only buffer the Cooper River conservation corridor from urban sprawl but also to secure one of the most iconic and historic properties in our community forever,”
said Raleigh West, executive director of the trust.
The site is rich in history dating to the American Revolution. Once a part of Fair Lawn Barony, the land was bought by Sedgwick Lewis in 1767 and later given to his daughter as a wedding present.
British warships paid a visit, and a skirmish was fought on the land. Gen. Wade Hampton is said to have held 78 British prisoners in the house and burned two boats. The Berkeley County Museum is readying an exhibit that will include restored British cannons recovered from a wrecked warship found in the river adjacent the plantation. It’s also the setting for a Civil War-era tale about a horde of silver spirited away in a casket during a mock funeral and recovered after the war.
Lewisfield is one of the places that helps define the Lowcountry. Losing it to more houses and apartments would be a tragedy.
The Open Space Institute provided the money for the purchase from the heirs of former state Sen. Rembert C. Dennis and will transfer the deed to the trust.
A conservation easement to be managed by Lowcountry Land Trust will be placed on the property.
The circa-1770 plantation house, situated on the river next to an old family cemetery, is on a separate tract that conservation groups hope to preserve as well. A long-term plan for the property is being worked out. Part of the land will become a wildlife preserve that will be open to the public.
Though much-welcomed, the deal demonstrates the need for fast-growing Berkeley County to start its own land conservation effort to protect historic properties, especially those along the river like Gippy Plantation.
Any additional development along Old Highway 52 is likely to bring overwhelming traffic to the scenic two-lane road. And conserving land along the Cooper River also helps protect water quality. The old rice fields act as natural filters for runoff.
“The county needs to play offense and defense when it comes to infrastructure,” West said.
A few miles south of Lewisfield, Moncks Corner this past summer annexed about 450 acres near Cypress Gardens Road
that includes a cluster of housing developments and is likely to be further developed in the near future. In January, the town is expected to hold a second public meeting on plans to develop Gippy Plantation and possibly annex it.
Preserving historic riverfront properties ought to be a top priority for both Moncks Corner and Berkeley County. The Lord Berkeley trust has shown the way, and locals need to motivate the town and County Council to find a way to preserve Gippy Plantation as well.