President Donald Trump, pushing to curb unfair Chinese trade practices, thinks the way to do this is by slapping tariffs on Chinese imports hard enough that China feels the pain and agrees to change its ways. But the pain inflicted by a trade war could be particularly acute here in South Carolina
On Friday the president began imposing 25 percent tariff surcharges on a range of Chinese goods with an import value of $34 billion, going up to $50 billion over time. He has warned that he is prepared to slap higher tariffs on up to $450 billion of Chinese imports.
But China has fought back with its own tariff surcharges, and one of its targets is South Carolina’s largest export to China, automobiles from the BMW plant in Spartanburg County. BMW exports worth $2.4 billion a year flow through the Port of Charleston on their way to China.
The United States Chamber of Commerce says that South Carolina will be the third-hardest hit among the states by tariffs being adopted or threatened by Canada, Mexico, the European Union and China. The tariffs are expected to reduce sales and lead to job losses. Only Texas and Alabama will be harder hit, the Chamber said.
Moody’s Analytics traced the impact of the new Chinese tariffs across the United States, and according to the Wall Street Journal it found that the impact of the Chinese tariffs falls heavily on 20 percent of the counties that voted for Mr. Trump in 2016, compared to only 3 percent of those that voted for Hillary Clinton. China clearly is targeting Mr. Trump’s political base.
In South Carolina, it is not only BMW, its supply chain and the Port of Charleston that are concerned about the impact of the new tariffs. Another $600 million or so of South Carolina goods exported to Canada, China, Mexico and Europe are facing higher tariffs as well.
And the impact of this trade war — another is brewing with Europe — can change the way corporate executives evaluate future investments here.
As The Post and Courier reported Tuesday, Volvo’s CEO, during a recent visit to the Swedish automaker’s new $1.1 billion plant near Ridgeville, warned that the tariffs could force the company to reconsider plans to ship half of the new plant’s product abroad.
“Our plan is to create about 4,000 jobs here — half of them building automobiles for export,” he said while visiting the plant. “If the trade rules are changed, it would be unprofitable to send those cars to Europe and China because of very high duties. Then those 2,000 jobs would be jeopardized.”
BMW has also complained to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the tariffs will hurt its business.
About $75 billion of U.S. exports face higher tariffs at this stage, according to the Chamber of Commerce. That will be hard on export-oriented companies. But in an economy that is approaching $2 trillion in annual output it actually is a small nick, and Mr. Ross has said he thinks the currently strong economy will weather the trade disputes.
Mr. Trump claims that the steps he has already taken will produce results. On Sunday he said, “Every country is calling every day, saying, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal.’ It’s going to all work out.” One hopeful sign: European automakers reportedly are willing to give up the EU’s 10 percent tariff on imported cars if the U.S. gives up its 2.5 percent tariff on their cars.
But the tariff wars will not be over until new deals are made, and in a tit-for-tat escalatory tariff battle the United States could come out a loser the longer it drags on, as the painful predictions for South Carolina already show. Mr. Trump should press for the best deals he can get, but it would be disastrous to overreach.