Insulating the Ashley River Historic District from development is as much about the region’s future as it is its past. The continued development threat warrants the alarm raised by the National Trust for Historic Preservation last week.
Indeed, opposing forces are lining up to do battle over large tracts of undeveloped land along Highway 61 where suburbia is nipping at the plantation district’s heels, and an annexation fight is underway between Charleston and North Charleston. So it’s little wonder the National Trust has declared the area a “national treasure” while listing it among the country’s most endangered historic places.
Certainly, the Ashley River Historic District is an integral part of the connective tissue that makes the Lowcountry whole. And the loss or degradation of any one part would be a grievous injury to the region and the state.
Up the road less than a quarter-mile from the Village Green housing development, built out around 2007, is the entrance to Drayton Hall, dating to 1738 and owned by the National Trust. Recognizing Drayton Hall’s architectural and historical importance, the trust had the foresight to buy a strip of land along several miles of Highway 61 and another parcel along the river as a hedge against unwarranted annexation and development.
But now North Charleston is working with the private owner of Runnymeade Plantation to annex a 2,200-acre tract along Highway 61 between Magnolia Plantation and Gardens and Middleton Place and to “leapfrog” across the National Trust’s strip of land to a much larger tract west of Highway 61. The city of Charleston and the National Trust are suing to stop the annexation, rightly arguing in court papers that it would “forever destroy the Ashley River Historic District’s continuity” and “injure its historic and archaeological significance.”
Charleston is also trying to head off North Charleston’s foray into the historic district with its own annexation of about 6,000 acres in the surrounding area.
A line has to be drawn somewhere — and soon. The best solution, and a way to settle the legal wrangling, would be an agreement between the cities to provide that protective planning and zoning are in place.
And, as Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League pointed out, any development in the area is likely to exacerbate flooding along Church Creek whose headwaters form just north of Village Green. Its owners plan another phase of development that would abut the 6,000-home Long Savannah development. Under an agreement between the city and county of Charleston, those planned communities would mark the end of suburban sprawl into the southern portion of the historic district. But the annexation battle has the potential to upend all that.
The 24,000-acre Ashley River Historic District represents more than 300 years of Lowcountry history. It must be held in trust for future generations.