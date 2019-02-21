The Legislature should reject another attempt to prohibit local governments from banning single-use plastics and potentially rolling back bans already in place.
About 10 coastal cities and towns have banned single-use plastic bags — some have included straws and foam take-out food containers. Beaufort has passed a countywide ban to include unincorporated areas, and Charleston County is poised to do the same to help keep the bags, sometimes mistaken by marine creatures as food, away from the coast.
That would sew up about two-thirds of South Carolina’s coastline. Ideally, Jasper, Georgetown and Horry counties would follow suit.
But a bill by Sens. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, and Scott Talley, R-Spartanburg, would put a stop to such local bans and potentially undo those already in place. It seeks to block “any regulation the regarding the use, disposition, sale, or imposition of any prohibition, restriction, fee imposition or taxation of auxiliary containers.” Only the Legislature would be empowered to do that.
Even if well intentioned to help smooth the way for businesses, the legislation represents an insult to 1975’s Home Rule Act, which aims to keep state government out of local affairs having to do with roads, markets and law enforcement, among other things, “for preserving health, peace and good government.”
Moreover, a clear majority of coastal residents support doing away with single-use plastics, especially the flimsy bags produced primarily from natural gas. They’re not easily recyclable and, when they’re mixed in with other recyclables, they clog up sorting and grinding machines. When they finally decompose, whether in landfills or on the side of a road or in a creek, they release micro-plastics into the food chain — one in which humans are at the top.
Keeping plastic bags out of coastal waters isn’t too much to ask. In fact, South Carolina is behind much of the rest of the nation and the world in banning their use. Thirty-two countries, 18 of them in Africa, have nationwide bans.
Bag bans work. More than 200 U.S. cities have them. For instance, San Jose, Calif., has seen a nearly 90 percent reduction in plastic bags clogging storm drains, which lead to the ocean, and 60 percent fewer bags in creeks since enacting its ban in 2012. In Seattle, plastic bag waste in landfills fell by nearly half, from 262 tons to 136, over a four-year period.
In South Carolina in recent years, bills that would have stopped local governments from enacting plastic bans have failed. This one should too.
Most of the pushback comes from the plastics industry, which has consistently lobbied South Carolina legislators to pass pre-emptive bills over the past three years, saying retailers need consistent regulations to streamline operations.
Charleston County Council can help with that by speedily passing its ban. Though it wouldn’t affect more municipalities within the county that don’t have bans, it would improve consistency and encourage other towns to join the majority of coastal communities.
And state lawmakers should once again defeat the attempt to stop local governments from enacting those bans.