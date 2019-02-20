President Donald Trump’s strong support for Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s democratically elected legislature who last month called himself the country’s interim president, is welcome and appropriate.
Mr. Trump’s increasingly bellicose threats against Venezuela’s failed socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro and his allies in the military, however, are not.
If Venezuelan troops refuse to defect, said Mr. Trump at a rally in Florida on Monday, “You will lose everything.”
“We seek a peaceful transition of power, but all options are open.”
As a rhetorical device, there’s a tactical advantage to leaving “all options open.” Certainly, that kind of language has been part of Mr. Trump’s modus operandi in several tense geopolitical standoffs, with varying success.
But U.S. military intervention in Venezuela to force regime change would be a dangerous and potentially disastrous decision that would undermine what ought to be our primary goal — a restoration of democracy and the rule of law.
Mr. Trump may soon have to back up his words with actions. His administration has given Mr. Maduro’s government until Saturday to end a military blockade on the border with Colombia and allow trucks containing humanitarian aid into the country.
If Mr. Maduro relents, it would likely signal the end of his tenuous and illegitimate grasp on power. If he doubles down, it could spark a military escalation.
Obviously, the former would be far preferable.
Mr. Maduro, who was sworn in last month for a new six-year term after winning an effectively uncontested election last year, has overseen the total collapse of Venezuela’s economy over the past few years.
His increasingly dictatorial rule has been marked by violence, corruption, shortages of food and basic goods, astronomical inflation and the flight of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, sparking a refugee crisis in neighboring countries including Colombia and Brazil.
Mr. Maduro has no future as president, a conclusion that President Trump and dozens of other international leaders have rightly acknowledged.
But Mr. Guaido’s convincing claim to power — the Venezuelan constitution allows the leader of the legislature to temporarily take over in the event of the president’s “absolute failure” — suggests that Venezuela’s people are entirely capable of resolving their national crisis on their own and via democratic processes.
U.S. military intervention, on the other hand, would not only be potentially bloody but would undermine the legitimacy of any new regime and make it far more difficult for Venezuela’s moderate politicians to establish a stable government.
Billionaire Richard Branson is reportedly prepping a “Venezuela Live Aid” concert planned for Friday night near the Venezuelan border in the Colombian city of Cucuta in an effort to raise money for humanitarian relief. Mr. Maduro has said he will host his own concert that night.
So far Mr. Branson’s lineup of musicians is better. But leave the battle to the bands. Military conflict is not the right way to restore democracy in Venezuela.