Senators made the right call on Friday in agreeing to a one-week investigation into accusations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford when both were in high school 36 years ago.
It’s crucial to the credibility of Judge Kavanaugh and the highest court in the land that the FBI look into the matter. And senators were left with little choice after Republicans Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska intimated that they would not vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh without an investigation.
Getting to this point was a monumental struggle — and a low point for America.
It’s a low point for the Senate Judiciary Committee, which during testimony Thursday from Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh pursued openly partisan brawling rather than nuanced inquiry.
It’s a low point for Judge Kavanaugh, whose combative testimony may have done more to undermine his long and dignified career than did the accusations against him. No question he has the professional qualifications for the job.
It’s a low point for Dr. Ford, whose family has been forced into hiding and who faces death threats for her decision to speak out.
It’s a low point for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., whose frothing tirade against his Democratic colleagues divided the two sides even more. He was right about the Democrats’ underhanded tactics, but in delivering that message he damaged any reputation he had for thoughtful statesmanship.
Certainly, it’s a low point for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., whose shameful decision to maximize the political impact of Dr. Ford’s story has put two people’s lives in far greater turmoil than would otherwise have been necessary.
It’s a low point for the victims of sexual abuse who courageously speak up and are dismissed as having ulterior motives, of lying or of exaggerating their traumas.
That’s where we are left standing after a breathtaking two days of tension and TV drama, anger, shouting and accusations.
Democrats hijacked the process in a take-no-prisoners attempt to torpedo Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination for political reasons. Republicans are culpable too. They could have asked for more time for an investigation into Dr. Ford’s accusations two weeks ago.
And after both Democrats and Republicans were finished with their histrionics and pandering, an exhausted and disgusted nation knows little more for certain than we did before. Perhaps the investigation will reveal new information or put the accusation to rest.
In the immediate future, Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is scheduled for a procedural vote today before the full Senate. Based on what we know right now, that’s appropriate.
That will offer a chance for every senator to go on the record and say whether or not they believe Ms. Ford’s testimony and whether or not they find Judge Kavanaugh to be temperamentally fit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.
Moving forward, we must also encourage women and men who have survived sexual assault to continue sharing their stories. And we need to listen.
We must demand that our elected lawmakers reassert their legislative authority and tackle complicated issues rather than leaving those challenges to the courts. The national meltdown over Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is a troubling indicator of how much power has been inappropriately ceded to the Supreme Court.
This sad, bitter circus comes as no great surprise. It’s a reflection of the state of our nation, with two warring tribes dug in so deep that they’ve developed a hatred for their fellow Americans who happen to hold a different point of view.
This path is not a sustainable one for our nation.
Whatever happens from here, senators will have a tremendously difficult choice to make — one with significant consequences that will reverberate in many lives for many years. Trust in the fundamentals of American democracy hangs in the balance.
Both sides have to do better. We all must do better. Republicans and Democrats in the Senate should begin by climbing out of their trenches and work together as Americans rather than plotting on how they can destroy each other.
We are at a low point. Let us start climbing back up the hill.