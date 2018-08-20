Otherwise peaceful American communities were deadlier than some war zones last year. And without a massive intervention, the tragic death toll from opioid overdoses could remain astronomically high.
About 72,000 people died from opioids in the United States in 2017, setting a record and marking a 10 percent increase over the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The factors behind the increase in fatalities are complex. But one major problem is the increasing potency of opioids bought illegally on the street.
For a few years now, government efforts to crack down on overprescribing powerful painkillers have worked to reduce the number of Americans who are supplied with opioids and to identify doctors who write an unusually high number of prescriptions.
Those programs might have been expected to cut down on opioid deaths. They at least seem to have curbed the growth rate in the number of people who self-identify as having an opioid abuse disorder. And deaths from prescription opioids fell last year, according to the CDC.
But curbing the availability of prescription drugs may actually have worked to increase death rates overall by pushing addicts into the black market. Heroin and other street drugs are often cut with dangerous additives such as fentanyl that are extremely potent.
Fentanyl is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, making it exceedingly easy for even experienced opioid users to accidentally overdose. In fact, it’s so potent that on Tuesday Nebraska became the first state to execute a death row inmate using fentanyl.
There are rays of hope, however.
President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency last year. About $1 billion in grant money has been available since then for states to implement treatment and prevention programs.
And the South Carolina Legislature passed a handful of opioid-related bills this year as well.
It’s too early to tell what impact those initiatives will have on overdose deaths, of course. But hopefully the numbers for 2018 will be considerably lower than last year’s tragic toll.
What’s abundantly clear from the CDC data, however, is that cracking down on prescription drugs can’t solve the broader opioid disaster. Opioid addiction can’t be solved by making it harder to get high. On the contrary, it requires intensive, long-term treatment.
For too many people, particularly in South Carolina’s rural areas, that treatment is still tough to come by or costly to stick with. Helping addicts who might otherwise fall through the cracks will be critical for saving lives.
Indeed, Mr. Trump was particularly forward-thinking in declaring the opioid crisis a “health” emergency rather than a criminal issue like the larger war on drugs.
There is a criminal component, to be sure. Those who knowingly dump deadly fentanyl on unsuspecting addicts are particularly deserving of harsh punishment. But opioid addiction is overwhelmingly a health problem, not a criminal one.
Treatment can save lives, and it needs to be the top priority moving forward. The alternative is more tragedy.