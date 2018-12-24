The Christmas story is so deeply a part of our culture that most of us, including those of us who don’t celebrate the holiday, could probably rattle off the basic details without much thought.
Yet this Christmas, at a time of political uncertainty, global tension, and economic peaks and valleys, is a particularly good day to reflect on the deeper meanings of that story, which are as relevant today as they were two millennia ago.
Those lessons are not specific to Christianity. Indeed, almost anyone can find inspiration in the story of a young, weary family making a difficult journey and the birth of a baby boy into the lowliest of circumstances who would later change the world.
There are families in similar situations today. Hundreds of thousands of people here in the United States struggled to keep a roof over their heads this year, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
As many as 68 million people around the world are refugees, displaced from their homes by violence, religious persecution, corrupt governments, environmental catastrophes and other hardships, according to the United Nations. Up to 10 million are stateless, meaning they have no legal home country.
There are families with a parent in prison today. Or with a loved one struggling with illness. There are people who are grieving. People who may feel rejected by their families for one reason or another, or who never knew them in the first place. People — including hundreds of thousands of federal employees — who aren’t sure when the next paycheck will come.
And yet so many of us facing tremendous obstacles and terrifying adversity keep moving, and working, and pushing forward out of faith that things can get better.
Small acts of courage change the world around us, sometimes in big, obvious ways, but much more commonly by touching one or two lives with hope and encouragement that ripple out endlessly.
Christmas and the holiday season are, not coincidentally, the time of year when we in America are most generous with our time and money. We are a tremendously giving people, donating hundreds of billions of dollars to charity and volunteering countless hours.
This generous spirit unites us all. And the Christmas story helpfully reminds that we need not give frankincense, gold and myrrh — or more modern expensive gifts — in order to show love and admiration.
In many ways, time is the most precious thing we have to offer one another.
With that in mind, take a moment today to be kind to someone and make their day brighter. It may not seem like a life-changing event, heralded by angels, celestial beacons and traveling wise men.
But many of humanity’s greatest achievements and most moving acts of graciousness began with everyday people in humble places.