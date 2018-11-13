A new report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies on North Korea’s undeclared missile bases has sparked a new debate about North Korean deception and criticism of President Trump’s claim that North Korea’s nuclear threat has ended.
In a narrow sense Mr. Trump’s claim is wrong because North Korea has yet to disarm as promised. But it is no longer testing new missiles or nuclear warheads, and its belligerent rhetoric is, at least for the time being, a thing of the past. While it still has a missile and nuclear arsenal, it is not actively threatening to use it.
In a broader sense, things are a lot more peaceful in Asia today than they were a year ago.
While North Korea’s record on keeping promises is abysmal, there is no clear evidence that North Korea is deceptively adding to its missile or nuclear capabilities, or doing anything more than maintaining its existing military bases.
Meticulous research provided by Joseph Bermudez of CSIS in Washington has identified at least 13 undeclared North Korean missile bases, some 20 years old or more, and limited the probable number to about 20. Mr. Bermudez reports that the bases are being maintained, but he does not claim that they are being expanded. His research uses commercial satellite photography and interviews with North Korean defectors and other sources to pin down the locations, functions and operational status of the missile
bases.
This research is, of course, duplicated by the intelligence services of the United States and South Korea. It is likely that U.S. negotiators with North Korea have at least as
good a picture of that country’s military
facilities and operations as the nonprofit CSIS has provided the public.
The problem is that North Korea remains unwilling to discuss this issue. That should be cleared up as soon as possible, given the hermit kingdom’s unreliability and decades of duplicity.
The major obstacle to forward movement on North Korea’s promise to give up nuclear weapons has been Pyongyang’s refusal to provide the United States with a full declaration of its missile and nuclear facilities. This has been the case despite frequent visits from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been trying to implement the May agreement between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Such a posture fuels the notion that North Korea is once again hiding the extent of its nuclear program.
The delay also suggests that Mr. Kim is testing Mr. Trump’s pledge to keep sanctions in place until nuclear disarmament is complete while simultaneously seeking ways to get around the damaging penalties with
help from China and Russia. He has closed some obsolete missile and nuclear facilities, suggesting that the United States do the same, and asked that sanctions be eased before he takes further steps. In short, he is stalling.
There are no signs of a breakthrough on the path to North Korean nuclear disarmament, and it is possible that Mr. Trump’s Korea initiative will come to nothing, mirroring the failed efforts of his predecessors. But there also is no clear sign of deception so far from North Korea, and there have been real changes in the relationship between North Korea, its neighbors and the United States. Those changes offer a foundation for a safer world if North Korea seizes the opportunity Mr. Trump has offered.