Reports Tuesday that North Korea was dismantling a missile test facility came the same day that South Korea announced it is reducing military patrols along the Demilitarized Zone separating the two countries. The parallel actions followed a U.S. announcement that it is suspending joint military exercises with South Korea.
None of the moves is permanent and irreversible, but all three represent steps toward lowering military tensions and building a climate of confidence. Without these kinds of actions, the proposed denuclearization of North Korea has no chance of happening. That aim may change, of course, but so far it’s promising progress.
After his meeting June 12 with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un in Singapore, President Trump said that North Korea had promised to destroy “a major missile engine testing site.” The promise was in line with April statements by Mr. Kim that North Korea had no more need for nuclear or missile tests, and his promise to South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in to destroy a nuclear test facility, which happened in May. North Korea also destroyed a mobile-missile launch test facility a few weeks before the summit.
However, a five-week delay in carrying out Kim’s promise to Mr. Trump had raised alarms that North Korea was up to its old tricks and may be backing away from the promise of denuclearization made at the Singapore summit.
But photographs taken July 20 by the independent organization 38 North showed dismantling work in progress at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station on a building used to assemble space-launch vehicles — the precursors to intercontinental ballistic missiles — and a nearby test stand for North Korea’s most powerful liquid-fueled rocket engines.
Exhibiting appropriate caution at this stage of the Korean peace process, the South Korean decision announced Tuesday as well as the planned suspension of U.S.-South Korean military exercises are reversible if tensions mount again.
We are a long way from celebrating the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Some experts think it will take a decade — if it happens at all. But step by step things are at last moving in the right direction.