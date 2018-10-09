President Trump continues his effort to induce North Korea into giving up its nuclear weapons, going so far recently as to claim that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “love” each other. That prompted U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to protest that “This love crap needs to stop. There’s nothing to love about Kim Jong Un.”
Sen. Graham, R-S.C., is not wrong.
The Justice Department delivered the same message last month when it issued a criminal complaint against North Korea for its relentless cyberattacks on targets in the United States and other countries. John Demers, head of the National Security Division of the Justice Department, recounted how the North Korean government, through a state-sponsored group, robbed $81 million from a central bank of Bangladesh and retaliated against free speech by hacking Sony Pictures for “The Interview,” a comedy that spoofed Mr. Kim and his country.
Mr. Kim’s cyber henchmen also are accused of creating disruptive malware that “indiscriminately affected victims in more than 150 other countries, causing hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars worth of damage,” according to Mr. Demers. The complaint said North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry ransomware that last year locked over 300,000 computers and demanded payment in Bitcoin to restore them. Among the victims was the British national health service.
The Justice Department also indicted a North Korean hacker, Park Jin Hyok, for his alleged role in the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures.
North Korea, true to form, dismissed the Justice Department charges as “preposterous falsehoods,” “vicious slander,” and “another smear campaign.”
Despite the rogue regime’s spurious denials, there is plenty of evidence to back up the Justice Department charges. They were amplified last week by the private cyber security firm FireEye, whose studies show that North Korea maintains a separate hacking group targeting foreign banks and related companies, and that it has attempted to steal $1.1 billion in recent years. The firm said these attacks have occurred in Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, India, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, the United States, Uruguay, Vietnam and the international bank-clearing system SWIFT.
What is clear is that the U.S. intelligence community knows as much about North Korea’s hackers as it does about Russia’s and, presumably, other cyber threats from countries such as China and Iran. By indicting Russian and North Korean hackers, the U.S. is sending a signal that it knows how to target their operations if ordered to do so. Indeed, the White House recently authorized offensive cyber operations, according to The Washington Post.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touted some progress on denuclearization after a meeting with Mr. Kim over the weekend. But if North Korea truly wants a peace treaty, sanctions to be lifted and to be welcomed into the international community, it will have to do a lot more to clean up its act than shelving its nuclear arsenal.