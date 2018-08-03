Mexico is not going to pay for “The Wall.”
Even President Donald Trump, who has repeated that claim at recent rallies, seems to understand that the only way to fund a wall on our southern border is with U.S. tax dollars. And he is apparently willing to shut down the government to get that money.
“If we don’t get border security after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown,” said Mr. Trump on Monday during a news conference. He referred more explicitly to the wall Sunday in a tweet.
The president’s enthusiasm for a “big, beautiful” wall on the border with Mexico is nothing new. Inflammatory statements about border security helped launch his presidential campaign. Chants of “build that wall” have been a staple of his rallies ever since.
But the wall remains a very bad, very expensive idea.
For one thing, most people living illegally in the United States came here with a valid visa and overstayed the time limit. A wall can’t keep those people out.
And apprehensions of people crossing the southern border have been broadly dropping for decades. In fact, 2017 represented a low point since 1983, and the numbers so far for 2018 are relatively low compared to highs in the early and mid-2000s.
Much of that downturn likely stems from Mr. Trump’s aggressive rhetoric, which has paid off in other arenas like defusing tensions with North Korea as well. But that rhetoric, while effective enough on Twitter, would be misguided as actual policy.
Take, for example, the infamous “fire and fury” tweet aimed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Thankfully, it helped win Mr. Trump a historic handshake, not an actual nuclear war.
We hope that the president’s ongoing obsession with the wall is likewise more of a tool to extract other, more sensible concessions from Congress, like robust funding for border security, Homeland Security programs and other efforts that help keep the nation safe from dangerous people.
That should be the top priority for immigration enforcement — keeping our country safe.
A wall, on the other hand, would cost billions of dollars to build and hundreds of millions more to maintain — in perpetuity. Strong investment in border security would still be necessary since walls can, of course, be climbed over.
And Mr. Trump has apparently missed the obvious problem that shutting down the government would hurt border security, since the people who patrol and protect our borders are government employees.
Still, immigration policy remains a critical matter for congressional intervention. Reforms have perpetually been kicked down the road long before Mr. Trump arrived.
Shutting down the government would be counterproductive, but Mr. Trump’s frustration regarding lawmakers’ continuing refusal to take any substantive action on immigration reform is understandable.
The wall would mostly be an ineffective, wasteful symbol. But a smarter, fairer, more humane immigration system and safer, better protected borders would be very meaningful indeed.