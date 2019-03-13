Charleston officials have spent months studying drainage and updating stormwater rules in West Ashley’s Church Creek basin, and the city plans to spend millions of dollars to resolve flooding problems in the area.
So it would be nonsensical, expensive and potentially dangerous to allow a new development to proceed near Church Creek under outdated stormwater management guidelines.
Yet that is effectively what some City Council members have endorsed by asking that a long-planned but still nascent effort to build about 60 new condominiums in the flood-prone Shadowmoss neighborhood be exempted from the new, stronger stormwater rules.
Council members are expected to be updated about that proposal in an executive session Thursday during the City Council meeting. It ought to be an obvious “no.”
The development in question, part of the partially completed Middleborough Condominiums neighborhood, is a dramatically scaled-back version of a project planned as far back as 2007.
When property owners asked Charleston officials for another permit extension in December, they were told that the development would now have to comply with new stormwater guidelines.
Undoubtedly, it’s frustrating when developments have to adapt to a new set of rules, particularly after facing years of unrelated setbacks and challenges.
But Charleston’s new stormwater rules are not meant to be punitive or onerous or to prevent development altogether. Instead, they’re meant primarily for the protection of residents — including both future homebuyers and renters and long-term owners and tenants.
Indeed, given that the costs of preventing and recovering from flood damage are spread across city, state and federal taxpayers and homeowners via local infrastructure investments and the National Flood Insurance Program, the rules are designed to protect the rest of us as well.
Any additional cost that stems from complying with the new stormwater rules ought to be effectively recouped if even a single flooding disaster can be avoided.
And the risks to Middleborough are clear. Developers cut the number of planned units from 300 to about 60, for example, in part because a site review found more wetlands than initially accounted for.
Other Shadowmoss and nearby residents have suffered repetitive, damaging floods, prompting Charleston and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to partner on a more than $10 million program to buy and raze about 40 residences that has been frustratingly slow to proceed.
Several of those residences, by the way, are less than a quarter mile away from Middleborough.
That kind of effort is far more fiscally responsible than constantly repairing flood-prone homes. But it would obviously be preferable to avoid flooding in the first place.
Surely there’s a way for the Middleborough development to proceed in an economically acceptable way that complies with Charleston’s stronger stormwater rules. Finding that path forward — rather than granting a shortsighted exemption to needed protections — would be in the best interest of all concerned.