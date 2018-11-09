President Donald Trump’s constant critiques of “fake news” and references to the media as “enemies of the people” are corrosive, counterproductive and frankly not befitting his office.
Of course, similar criticisms could be made of CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s coverage of Mr. Trump’s presidency. On too many occasions Mr. Acosta has himself become the story rather than the man he is tasked with covering.
The latest example of that journalistic failure came Wednesday, when the CNN correspondent tried to ask Mr. Trump a question during a post-midterm election press briefing.
Things quickly went downhill.
Mr. Acosta stood to ask about — or more accurately criticize — the president’s characterization of a migrant caravan from Central America as an “invasion.” Mr. Trump interrupted him. Mr. Acosta got more aggressive.
“You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” said Mr. Trump, shutting Mr. Acosta down when he tried to pivot to a different question about the Russia investigation.
On Thursday, CNN confirmed that Mr. Acosta’s White House credentials had been revoked.
Is this appropriate behavior from a sitting president? No. Is it appropriate behavior from a highly paid, highly experienced journalism professional? Not
really.
It’s disappointing all around.
To be sure, it’s Mr. Trump’s obligation, as with all presidents and public officials, to answer questions from the media.
Mr. Acosta’s queries, while openly opinionated, touched on issues of tremendous public interest.
It’s also the media’s job to hold those in power accountable. That means asking tough questions and being assertive enough to demand answers.
But instead of learning more about what President Trump plans to do after a midterm election that dealt his party mixed results, Americans instead got a series of stories about his tense exchange with Mr. Acosta, the extent to which the reporter touched an intern trying to take the microphone from him, and whether or not it’s acceptable to ban a journalist from the White House.
It’s yet another distraction from the more important issues at hand.
This latest flap also raises a larger concern about how the media and the broader public interpret almost everything Mr. Trump does.
The president tends to do and say otherwise mundane things in incendiary and sometimes offensive ways. He takes facts and issues that would in other contexts be uncontroversial and spins them to the edge of absurdity.
Some supporters latch onto kernels of truth. Some detractors hyperventilate about lies and demagoguery. And instead of a productive discussion, we end up with an all-out brawl.
Not coincidentally, many voters seemed to send a message on Tuesday that they are tired of that pattern. Certainly that’s a reasonable sentiment.
It’s not necessary that people support the president or approve of his tactics in order to agree that he often taps into issues that many Americans of all political affiliations care about. It’s not necessary that people like what they read or watch in the news in order to agree that being a well-informed society matters.
But surely we can agree that shouting and rudeness don’t help anything.