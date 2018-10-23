The latest Global Competitiveness Report offered another clear sign of the United States' roaring economy as the U.S. regained the top spot as the world's most competitive country for the first time since the financial market meltdown in 2008.
The U.S. won out over perennial competitors such as tiny Singapore and powerhouse Germany thanks to the world’s strongest financial system, its best labor market and its most dynamic business environment. Recent government economic decisions also helped push us to the top, according to the World Economic Forum, a Swiss think tank most famous for its annual gathering of top political and financial leaders in Davos.
The report can provide ammunition to both defenders of the Trump administration and its critics, who can rightfully point to its evidence that this nation continues to fall short of others in a number of areas. According to the Global Competitiveness Report, the United States ranks 9th in infrastructure condition, 27th in the uptake and spread of information and communications technology, 34th in the avoidance of economic ups and downs, and 47th in health.
There clearly is room for improvement in these areas, provided that new measures do not lead to competition-dulling red tape. A reduction in political polarization and an improvement in the integrity of political institutions would help the nation hold on to the top competitiveness ranking.
But the report should also be read for its insights into an emerging world economic order that, at a time when China and Russia are strongly asserting themselves on the world stage, strongly favors innovative market economies with property rights and responsive political institutions over command economies.
This is not exactly news. Command economies like China (28th in the competitiveness index and with only slightly better than an average score for innovation) and Russia (43rd on the competitiveness index and even less innovation than China) do a worse job than market economies in responsiveness to the needs and demands of their people and show a lower ability to innovate.
Not all democracies score better than the top command economies. India, for example, has a lower score than China or Russia. But its score improved more than any other nation, and as internet usage begins to spread (less than 30 percent of India’s population us connected, compared to 52 percent of China’s) that upward trend should continue.
Meeting the multiple challenges of economic competitiveness is a tough job. Europe, Asia and North America do well in a comparison of regions. But most nations in the most turbulent regions of the world — the Middle East, Africa and South America — do a poor job of encouraging the health of their economies. This will continue to be a challenge in a world characterized by rapid technological change, political polarization at the national and international levels, and what the report characterizes as a still “fragile” economic recovery.
It is good news that the United States is once again on top, and that market economies as a whole are doing better than command economies. But it is also a challenge. The world’s market economies share some basic beliefs that are under siege once again by Russia, China, Iran and other command economies. They need to pull together to overcome these challenges. They won’t be able to do so if they fight among themselves. It is up to the United States to once again show the way.