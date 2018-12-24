A hitch that delayed the final contract for the dredging of Charleston Harbor has a silver lining for the Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. The group working to restore the critical nesting spot now has at least a few more weeks to raise about $200,000 to meet its $1.4 million goal.
That means it’s not too late to write a check or take up an office collection. Donating is also perfect way for area businesses to say “Merry Christmas.” It’s a gift that will benefit not only the pelicans and other seabirds but all Lowcountry folks who enjoy them.
Ducks Unlimited, part of the fundraising effort, just donated $25,000. Any money raised in excess of the $1.4 million goal will go toward establishing a perpetual fund for protecting all five of South Carolina’s protected seabird sanctuaries.
Helping create a permanent seabird conservation fund should be an attractive long-term project for corporate sponsors like shipping companies and other maritime businesses such as Carnival Cruise Lines. The State Ports Authority also could increase its contribution. Once restored, Crab Bank is expected to help produce hundreds of thousands of seabirds over the next 50 years.
For years, the miniature archipelago at the mouth of Shem Creek has been slowly eroding away. It was especially hard hit by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and continued to lose ground in later storms. In 2017, some of the eggs laid on Crab Bank later turned up along the shore on Sullivan’s Island. By 2018, the islet that once hosted as many as 5,000 nesting seabirds was sadly vacant, little more than a sandbar washed over at high tide.
Extensive planning has gone into the restoration project, thanks to wildlife biologists like Felicia Sanders of the Department of Natural Resources and planners with the Army Corps of Engineers. Assuming the fundraising goal is met, the once and future island will start growing again when the dredges reach the shipping channel adjacent Crab Bank. About 660,000 cubic yards of sand and soil will be deposited, enlarging Crab Bank to at least 28 acres of high ground and more than 50 acres overall. It also will be replanted.
Most of the overall cost, about $3.5 million, will be borne by DNR and the Army Corps. If not for a $700,000 donation by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the fundraising effort would be in dire straits.
“We’re going to get it done,” says Caitie Forde-Smith of the Coastal Conservation League, part of the coalition heading up the campaign. It also includes Audubon South Carolina, Ducks Unlimited, Coastal Expeditions, the S.C. Wildlife Federation and the South Carolina Aquarium.
Crab Bank, used by different species for nesting year-round, plays a key role for seabirds in the region. It’s just out of reach of predators such as raccoons, and it’s the only publicly owned rookery enclosed in a harbor. Those aspects make it ideal for nesting and raising fledglings.
The little island has also served as a classroom. The Coastal Conservation League’s “Pelicam” allowed anyone with internet access to observe nesting seabirds. Just a short paddle from Shem Creek, it’s also been a big draw for birders, hosting large colonies of skimmers and terns.
DNR anticipated having to hand over the money for Crab Bank before Christmas, but because of the delay in awarding the dredging contract, that “cash call” by the Army Corps isn’t expected until early next year.
Tax-deductible donations can be made online via sccoastalbirds.org. Checks can be mailed to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Coastal Bird Conservation Program, Attn: WFF Business Manager, P.O. Box 167, Columbia, SC 29202. The Post and Courier also is accepting donations for the project. For more information, go to postandcourier.com/crabbank.