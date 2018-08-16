Charleston County Council needs a crash lesson on the “sunk cost fallacy.” The basic premise is that people tend to stand by choices that they’ve made — even when it’s irrational to do so — simply because they’ve already spent money.
People very rarely walk out of awful movies, for example, since they’ve already paid for a ticket and decide they might as well stay until the end. That’s not necessarily crazy behavior, but it doesn’t make sense in economic terms.
County Council faces a similar choice regarding the future of the old Naval Hospital in North Charleston.
After a truly colossal string of poor decisions and bad deals, Charleston County taxpayers now own the hospital building, which in its current condition is useless. The price tag was $33 million, which is an astonishing 1,550 percent increase over what North Charleston bought it for just six years earlier.
Charleston County voters should remember the incompetence that got us into this mess at election time.
But the $33 million cost to take over the property is gone. In economic terms, it is a “sunk cost.” So any plan for the future should totally disregard that money, as frustrating and unjust as that might seem.
Unfortunately, the county still needs about 100,000 square feet to house offices, drug treatment facilities and other services. The options are all costly.
The worst choice, however, would be to attempt to finish renovating the building. Experts estimate that the total cost would be at least $66 million. But the complexity of some of the repairs suggests that could be a low-range projection.
And County Council has no business getting into property development anyway, particularly on such a complicated project. Choosing to pursue that path simply because so much money has already been spent on the property would be irrational.
A slightly better but still bad option would be to sell the hospital to a developer and agree to lease the necessary space when renovations are complete. At least the project would presumably be in the hands of experienced professionals, but County Council has already tried that path. That’s how we got into this mess.
The county could also tear down the Naval Hospital and build a new facility on the spacious property.
That option might actually cost less than a renovation, and since building something new is generally more predictable than renovating something old, it could be more straightforward as well. As a bonus, redevelopment could involve a better use of the land, which is now mostly taken up by parking.
Some on County Council want to finish the project because they say it will help revitalize the long-neglected southern part of North Charleston. That’s a worthy and overdue cause, but one far more complex than any single redevelopment.
Besides, if North Charleston can’t even pay a chain to open a grocery store in the area, it’s unclear how a drug treatment center is going to breathe new life into the community.
County Council might also choose to sell the property outright — almost certainly at a loss — and look for suitable facilities elsewhere. Getting any money back from the property is actually a gain for the county since, again, the $33 million is already “sunk.”
And Charleston County already owns at least one building for sale on the peninsula with about 50,000 square feet. That would put us halfway there.
All of the options involve a tremendous loss to Charleston County residents. But the $33 million is already gone. The only question now is how much more are we willing to spend?
Charleston County Council must put aside its emotions over this project and choose the lowest-cost, simplest, most rational path forward.