Even though heat, sickness and exhaustion are already taking their toll, a caravan of as many as 7,000 Central American migrants will likely arrive at the United States border with Mexico sometime within the next several weeks. We need to be ready when they get here.
Being ready means having the federal immigration staff on hand to process people into the country to await a decision on whether they will be granted asylum.
It means additional security at the border to keep things peaceful and orderly.
It means a more humane procedure than separating families and keeping small children locked away from their parents.
It means extra resources to effectively vet migrants, many of whom are traveling without passports, to keep out criminals.
These and other measures are vital. Secure borders are necessary to protect U.S. citizens, and a humane immigration policy helps define us as a nation.
But President Trump has used this latest caravan as justification for his planned border wall with Mexico and to argue for tougher immigration laws. Neither would make much difference in this case.
These migrants, who left Honduras weeks ago and crossed into southern Mexico last weekend, are seeking asylum. They want the world to know they are coming.
They are fleeing violence and poverty that have become unlivable, and looking for refuge in the United States.
Already, the Trump administration has made that effort more difficult. Recent rule changes bar asylum for victims of gang violence or domestic abuse. The former is a tremendous cause of unrest in Central America, and one of the primary reasons people choose to leave their homes and seek refuge here.
On Monday, Mr. Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to the countries the migrants left. Presumably he meant it as a punishment, but in some cases, it might actually be an improvement.
For decades, the United States has meddled in Central American governments and economies, often to the detriment of the citizens of the region.
Foreign aid too often helps prop up repressive and corrupt regimes. A careful and targeted reduction of U.S. assistance in places like Honduras and Guatemala could put pressure on bad actors without unduly harming humanitarian efforts.
Because while the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico is a potential humanitarian crisis, and one which merits compassion rather than scorn, it is not a sustainable, safe or effective way to help people who face violence, persecution or poverty in their home countries.
In the long-term, the United States must focus greater efforts on encouraging strong democracy, fair elections, government transparency, the rule of law and robust economic development in Central America.
We should condemn authoritarianism and kleptocracy, even when it ostensibly supports U.S. interests.
We should support our partners in the region in dismantling the criminal organizations that are terrorizing communities and driving murder rates that are among the highest in the world.
And we should work on comprehensive immigration reform that keeps the United States a welcoming place while recognizing the perils of a lawless border and uneven enforcement of the rules.
People do not choose lightly to leave everything behind and walk for hundreds of miles through foreign lands knowing full well that what awaits them at the end of their journey may be rejection and disappointment.
No border wall or immigration policy can keep such desperate and determined people out. When the choice is life or death, they will keep coming. The only way to keep the next caravan from starting its journey is to make sure that staying home is a survivable decision.