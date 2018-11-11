There’s no concise way to summarize the results of the 2018 midterm elections. Some seats flipped, many stayed the same, lots of voters showed up at the polls and the red and blue “waves” that pundits predicted mostly turned out to be a purplish swell.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any interesting takeaways. There are many, particularly at the state and local levels here in South Carolina and in Charleston.
Tuesday’s winners would do well to take those messages to heart and turn them into the kind of reforms and policies that drove unusually high turnout for a midterm election.
Enthusiastic voters
And turnout was very high. In South Carolina, it was up 11 percentage points over the last midterm in 2014. In Charleston County, the increase was even higher.
Of course, the bar was disappointingly low. And even Tuesday’s elevated voter turnout still lagged behind the typical presidential election.
But we hope the enthusiasm stays high. When voters are engaged, it helps keep government on its toes.
The most obvious example of that unpredictability is the upset by Democrat Joe Cunningham in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, which includes parts of the tri-county area and the state’s southern coast.
It’s difficult to say precisely what drove Mr. Cunningham’s victory, a first in decades for Democrats in a district drawn to heavily favor Republicans. Certainly, his strong stance against offshore oil drilling had to make a difference.
It’s also likely that some Lowcountry conservatives don’t enthusiastically buy into President Trump’s brand of conservatism, which propelled Mr. Cunningham’s opponent Katie Arrington to a Republican primary victory over incumbent Mark Sanford.
Or perhaps Mr. Cunningham’s message of civil bipartisanship resonated with voters turned off by national political tensions.
Playing to the middle
South Carolina Republicans and national Democrats would do well to pay attention. They might note, for example, that plenty of conservatives care about the environment, and that moderates can win an election with an optimistic and level-headed campaign that builds bipartisan support.
That kind of cooperation, which has been almost entirely lacking in recent years, will be needed to find sensible compromises on issues such as immigration reform, health care and the skyrocketing national debt.
Other Democrats running for the U.S. House did just fine as well. The party is set to take over control, although by the end of the week it was still unclear by what margin.
Women in particular, and not all of them Democrats, did notably well. At least 121 women will serve in the 116th Congress, an increase of 14 and a new record. That’s worth celebrating.
In the Senate, Democrats performed somewhat worse than expected.
The contrast between House and Senate results suggests a still-gaping split between densely liberal cities and more conservative rural areas. The divide isn’t new, but it appears to be growing in intensity.
It’s increasingly important to find common ground in order to avoid total gridlock in national politics.
Business as usual at the Statehouse
But while the U.S. House is set to look quite a bit different than it has for most of the past decade, the South Carolina House of Representatives is going to look very similar.
Two Charleston-area Democrats — JA Moore and Krystle Simmons — pulled upsets over multiterm Republican incumbents. Those flips were the exception and not the rule, however.
In fact, an incredible 68 state House races — more than half of the chamber — had only one candidate this year. Of the rest, the overwhelming majority were won by 20 or more points. Only a handful were competitive, and many of those races were in the Charleston area.
In other words, hardly any of the lawmakers who voters chose to send to Columbia faced any serious competition this year. That’s not a healthy trend for the state Legislature. Voters benefit when they have choices, and when candidates have to make a case for themselves and their platforms.
Some seats too safe
Part of the problem is gerrymandering. If districts were drawn to be more competitive, it would be tougher for so many legislators to coast to easy wins.
Another concern is straight-ticket voting. At least 63 percent of voters chose straight tickets.
To be sure, many voters would probably choose all Republicans or all Democrats even if they had to pick each candidate individually. But making a blanket party choice with so many different offices and candidates on the ballot isn’t usually the wisest option. Voting for the person rather than the party is a reasonable way to elect the best candidates.
Only eight other states allow straight-ticket voting. South Carolina should consider dumping it.
And some offices shouldn’t be partisan at all. Charleston County Council, for example, deals almost entirely with issues that are specific to Charleston County.
National party affiliation shouldn’t really matter in any meaningful way on local matters, but wins for all four incumbents who ran for County Council suggest that the R’s and D’s next to their names — and their corresponding gerrymandered districts — may have been a major factor.
It’s even less clear why party affiliation should be an issue in the county Register of Deeds or Probate Court judge races, although it’s encouraging that both of those often-overlooked contests were unusually competitive this year. Democrats picked up the Register of Deeds office and Republicans held onto the Probate Court.
At the local level, people ought to matter a lot more than party.
Incidentally, that’s an accurate way to paraphrase Mr. Cunningham’s winning slogan. And in an era of such bitter political polarization, we’d encourage more voters and more politicians at every level of government to consider a similar mantra.