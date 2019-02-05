At least 50 people -- many of them children -- in Washington have recently gotten sick with an extremely contagious, potentially deadly disease that was effectively eliminated in the United States nearly two decades ago.
Cases of measles have been reported in at least nine other states so far this year, and outbreaks last year affected hundreds.
This should not be happening.
Measles, which typically causes high fever and rashes among other symptoms, is one of the most easily preventable diseases.
A vaccine first made widely available in the 1960s reduced the average annual number of people sickened in the United States from hundreds of thousands to a few dozen by the end of the last century.
But in recent years measles has made an aggressive comeback, with 2014 setting a 20-year record for cases in the United States and 2018 coming in second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Much of this resurgence is due to an anti-vaccination movement based on debunked or fraudulent research and pseudo-science. The most often-repeated arguments against vaccination are so ludicrous and divorced from objective reality that they don’t merit being repeated here.
Simply put, vaccines are safe. The recommended schedule for childhood vaccination is safe.
Getting measles, however, is not. About 110,000 people worldwide died from the disease in 2017, according to the World Health Organization.
A small portion of the population cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. Infants too young to get shots don’t have immunity either. And people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, are especially vulnerable to infections.
This makes it all the more imperative that everyone else get their shots.
Herd immunity helps keep vulnerable people healthy when enough people are vaccinated against a disease. But if too many people opt out, herd immunity breaks down, which is what seems to be happening in Washington right now, for example.
In other words, vaccinating a child isn’t just a choice that solely affects that child but every other person with whom that child comes into contact.
In South Carolina, so-called personal exemptions aren’t a legal excuse to avoid vaccinating kids who attend public schools. That’s a good thing. But the number of religious exemptions in the state has risen in recent years, which is cause for concern.
Diseases like measles shouldn’t be something people in the United States still have to worry about. Get vaccinated and vaccinate your children.