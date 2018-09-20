The Charleston area’s first Mandarin-language immersion school has been open only a few weeks, and it might not be open much longer.
East Light Academy, a state charter school, budgeted for 180 students. First-day enrollment was less than a third of that. And enrollment less than a month into the school year stood at just over 30 students, according to a report from earlier this month.
There are staffing and regulatory problems as well.
East Light Academy could be forced to close or find a way to operate as a private venture if the state Public Charter School District board votes to revoke its charter today. The school faces a net loss for the year of up to $475,000, in large part based on its lower than expected enrollment.
East Light Academy ought to serve as a cautionary tale about overambitious charter programs offering innovative but complex new programs. It would have been more prudent to ask the school’s organizers to grow as a private school first before earning state backing, for example.
Now, the school’s students could face the daunting challenge of catching up to a school year already well in session with new classmates and new teachers.
But it’s also frustrating that the Charleston area seems likely to lose what could have been a valuable educational asset.
Mandarin, the largest of several Chinese dialects, is easily the most common native language on Earth, and the first or second most widely spoken — some estimates suggest more people speak English.
In other words, Mandarin is a tremendously useful language to know for any kind of business being conducted at the international level. And it’s likely to become even more useful in the future as China continues to grow into an increasingly perplexing combination of valuable trade partner and fierce economic rival.
Of course Mandarin is also a notoriously difficult language to learn. That’s why East Light Academy started with young students and dropped them into a program in which Mandarin, rather than English, was the language they would hear most.
In Charleston, however, Mandarin classes are difficult if not impossible to come by in public schools. And full immersion programs, pending the outcome with East Light Academy, are even fewer and farther between.
Instead, most public school language programs still focus on the mainstays of French, Spanish and Latin.
All are useful languages to learn, to be sure. More people in the Americas speak Spanish as a native language than English, for example. French is a top language of diplomacy. And Latin offers insights into English and other languages, including Spanish and French.
But in an increasingly interconnected world, Charleston students ought to have the opportunity to expand their language boundaries.
Mandarin would be tremendously useful for international business. Arabic could be useful for working to resolve conflict in the Middle East. Russian could be valuable to negotiating ongoing tensions with a major world rival. Learning Farsi could help deal with Iran. Hindi could help build ties with India.
And learning any second language offers tremendous personal and cognitive benefits.
It’s a shame that East Light Academy hasn’t been as successful as expected. It points to a broader need for the state to better vet its charter school applicants before spending tax dollars.
But Charleston area students also need more opportunities to learn the languages that will help our country lead in a constantly changing world.