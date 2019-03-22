We don’t have royalty in this country, but we do have a close cousin from medieval England: sheriffs. And as Tony Bartelme and Joseph Cranney illustrated in their Post and Courier investigation, “Above the Law,” it’s good to be sheriff.
The reporters took readers on a whirlwind tour of the bribery and embezzlement, the drunk driving and bullying and (alleged) sexual assault that has consumed S.C. sheriffs — 11 of 46 charged with crimes in the past decade alone, most convicted — but also dug up a juicy little extra: expenditures that, while possibly legal, can kindly be called extravagant. Self-indulgent. Abusive.
They found sheriffs who dipped into public funds for expensive chauffeurs, flew first-class — along with their wives — and stayed in the finest hotels, billed the public for new suits and luxury office furniture, used campaign donations to pay for private club memberships and threw lavish parties using money raised under the guise of paying for equipment and helping injured deputies.
Critics argue that such profligate spending — and the bullying, and the criminal activity — is the inevitable result of a system that gives police power to people with no direct supervisor, little oversight, access to multiple funding sources and the ability to fire employees at will. All this produces, as the report put it, “a status quo that hands sheriffs a license to operate as if they’re above the law.”
It’s intriguing to ask whether South Carolina should really be following medieval tradition and electing sheriffs instead of appointing them — as is the practice with police chiefs, the SLED chief, the Highway Patrol commander and the FBI director. But changing that could be overkill, and certainly premature without extensive study.
What’s not overkill is requiring routine outside audits of all expenditures by S.C. sheriffs. Or giving county officials clearer authority to question — and deny — sheriff’s office expenditures. Or passing a tougher whistleblower law, so people who work for sheriffs might be willing to report questionable behavior by the boss.
What most certainly is not overkill is more transparency. A lot more transparency.
What if sheriff’s offices were required to post all expenditures, from all sources, online? That information already is by law public, but it takes some doing to get your hands on it, and then review it. Mr. Bartelme and Mr. Cranney spent five months sifting through more than 5,000 pages of bank statements, receipts, lawsuits, campaign filings and IRS records from the state’s 46 sheriffs, and they highlighted the most interesting questionable spending. But not all of it.
Put that information online, and citizens could effectively crowd-source it. That’s not the same as outlawing certain types of spending, but it could be more effective, because rather than looking for loopholes, people tend to be more careful about their behavior when they know they’re being watched. Particularly when they can be kicked out of office.
All governmental entities should be required to post all their expenditures online, but that’s probably not feasible, given legislators’ reluctance to strengthen sunshine laws. So let’s start where we know there’s a problem.