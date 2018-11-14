Red wolves were hunted virtually to extinction by 1980. But they are getting a second chance at life in the wild, thanks to a federal judge who ruled correctly that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was effectively squeezing them out of a protected five-county area in North Carolina and allowing them to be shot on sight.
Brought back through a captive breeding program started in 1987 on Bull’s Island in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge north of Charleston, the critically endangered canine predators were successfully released into North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge on the Pamlico Sound. They numbered about 130 in the wild a decade ago.
But their numbers have since dwindled to about 35, largely because of neglect by the federal agency charged with protecting them, according to environmental groups that sued the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2015 to block plans to further reduce protections. North Carolina game officials have also been at odds with the agency.
In ruling in favor of the plaintiffs recently, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle reminded Fish and Wildlife Service officials of the agency’s own 1999 statement: “Wildlife are not the property of landowners but belong to the public and are managed by state and federal governments for the public good.”
That’s a powerful statement that goes a long way in debates about why the wolves should be given a fair chance. Red wolves once populated the entire eastern United States, from the seaboard to Central Texas.
The reintroduction of red wolves into the wild has had several setbacks. Efforts to place captive-bred wolves in the Great Smoky Mountains and along the coasts in Mississippi and Florida failed for various reasons, including the wildlife service ending the programs, encounters with humans, and interbreeding with coyotes that have encroached on their habitat since 1987.
But gunshots have been the No. 1 cause of death for red wolves in North Carolina, where wildlife officials started allowing
coyote hunting at night. Unfortunately, wolves were often mistaken for their smaller canine cousins.
Ironically, wolves once helped keep coyote populations in check before states starting putting bounties on wolves in the early 1900s.
Taking modern-day hunters out of the equation only makes sense. Judge Boyle ruled that the Fish and Wildlife Service had violated the Endangered Species Act by allowing landowners to kill wolves that wandered outside their boundaries even if they weren’t threatening humans, livestock or pets. The wildlife service also had planned to restrict the wolves to just two counties, only enough range for a single pack.
Public sentiment has been overwhelming on the side of the red wolf. Of some 55,000 public comments received nationwide, 99.8 percent were opposed to the Fish and Wildlife Service plan. And within the recovery area, more than 68 percent of landowners voiced support for the wolves.
Red wolves still face an uphill battle for survival, but at least they now have a chance. The good news is that about 200 wolves remain in the breeding program. But wolves don’t belong in zoos. They belong in the wild.
The Fish and Wildlife Service must revive its breeding program and broaden the red wolf’s range by responsibly placing them in areas where they can thrive. That would allow wolves to retake their important position in the food chain alongside deer, bears and wild turkeys.