There’s a crosswalk on Maybank Highway near its intersection with Wappoo Drive where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash last month. Obviously, that doesn’t mean it’s a safe place to walk.
That particular crosswalk is more than a half-mile away from the next one at the shopping center near Folly Road. In between are hundreds of apartments, single-family neighborhoods, a handful of restaurants and cafes, popular nightlife spots and a movie theater.
But walking or biking between any of those things involves risking one’s life. Because despite the minimum amenities — there are at least sidewalks on both sides of the road, for example — Maybank Highway on James Island is designed as a place for cars.
It has four lanes and sometimes a turn lane, few stoplights or other features to slow traffic and a 40 mph speed limit that would be easy to exceed outside of rush hour. So it’s tragic but not surprising that Maybank Highway has been a dangerous — and occasionally deadly — spot for pedestrians in the recent past.
The main issue is the combination of a major traffic route with a relatively walkable neighborhood. There are a lot of different businesses and residences close together, but not nearly enough safe ways for pedestrians to get from one place to another.
Road design is a big part of the problem.
According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, speed-related crashes account for only about a third of traffic fatalities. But that counts only crashes in which at least one driver was exceeding the posted speed limit or going too fast for conditions.
Technically, every traffic fatality is speed-related. As speed increases, so does kinetic energy. But the relationship is exponential, meaning that car crashes get nasty — and deadly — at surprisingly low speeds.
Any moving car can be dangerous if it runs into something else — particularly if that something else happens to be a person who isn’t encased in metal. But the fastest roads — interstates and freeways — aren’t actually the deadliest, at least not in urban areas.
Interstates and expressways accounted for only about 16 percent of speed-related traffic deaths, according to the NHTSA. By far the deadliest roads, with 58 percent of fatalities, are collectors and arterials.
Those roads — like Maybank Highway, Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Folly Road, Savannah Highway, Rivers Avenue or Ashley Phosphate among other examples — combine relatively high speeds with multiple lanes and lots of traffic complexity when cars turn in and out of businesses or onto side streets.
At least 60 percent of urban pedestrian deaths occurred on arterials in 2017, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Local numbers generally follow that pattern as well.
In other words, making roads like Maybank Highway safer for pedestrians and bicyclists by adding traffic calming features, bike lanes, crosswalks and other relatively straightforward modifications would boost safety for everyone, including drivers.
And when people who live in the area don’t have to use their cars to safely enjoy the neighborhood, it means less traffic for people just passing through.
We should build safer roads because protecting lives is the right thing to do. The fact that doing so can also help cut down on traffic and boost quality of life is a nice bonus.