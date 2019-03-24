There’s no sure way to persuade more good teachers to stay in the classroom, entice more bright young people to become teachers, get rid of that minority of teachers who shouldn’t be teachers, make sure we’re teaching students what they need to know to thrive and rescue students from administrators or school boards who aren’t serving their best interests.
Even experts have different ideas about how to accomplish these goals. Although there’s broad buy-in now, we can’t even get universal agreement that all of those are worthy goals. So it’s never going to be pretty or easy to make the changes we need to move toward providing all children with a decent education.
Given all that, we’re encouraged that the S.C. House was able to pass, almost unanimously, its promising education reform bill and a budget that includes substantial pay raises for teachers. We need both pieces: Money alone won’t solve our education problems. But our education problems won’t be solved without more money, particularly given our burgeoning teacher shortage.
H.3759 promises better starting pay and a daily 30-minute planning period for teachers in all districts, and for teachers in struggling districts, property tax cuts and free college tuition for their children. It does nearly all the state can to address a complaint by both teachers and parents — eliminating all the standardized tests not required by the federal government except one in 4K, one in 5K and one in 11th grade. It changes high school and technical college requirements so what students are taught matches up better with what they need to know to succeed. It gives the state more authority to take over districts that fail to provide kids the education we all need them to have.
The budget raises pay for first-time teachers from about $32,000 to $35,000 and gives all teachers a 4 percent pay raise. Legislative leaders call it the first step toward raising teacher pay by 10 percent. No one’s going to get rich off of that, but teachers don’t expect to get rich; they expect to educate. Combined with measures in the education bill, it should help them feel a little less undervalued, slow their exodus and begin the process of convincing more bright young people that this is a solid profession.
The bill would not, as some critics claim, do more harm than good. Far from it. It would do much, much more good than harm. Is it perfect? Of course not; it includes provisions we don’t like and lacks provisions we’d like to see.
It also is not a finished product. Far from it. A Senate subcommittee has removed some items the House kept and added some items the House did not. The full committee and Senate will make more changes, and then the House and Senate still have to negotiate a final version.
We won’t all agree on the best ways to reach our goals, but state leaders seem committed to improving public education to a degree we haven’t seen in a generation. The challenge now is for our legislators, and all of us, to stay focused on the essential goals: getting and keeping more good teachers in our classrooms, and removing barriers to students getting an education that will help them become successful, productive adults.