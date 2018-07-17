Housing affordability isn’t just about housing. It’s about traffic, parking, education, quality of life and other challenges facing the Charleston area.
But for years, housing prices in Charleston and its surrounding municipalities have generally increased much more quickly than salaries, pushing low- and middle-income residents farther and farther away from the region’s urban core. That means longer commutes, more traffic, a greater need for parking, stress, pollution and a host of related problems.
Of course, Charleston isn’t alone in struggling with an affordable housing crisis. Dozens of other cities in the United States face similar situations. So far, none have come up with comprehensive solutions.
On Monday, Post and Courier reporter Abigail Darlington took a deep dive into a federal tax credit that helps developers build housing to rent at below-market rates. In South Carolina, too little money tends to get funneled into cities with less than acute housing challenges.
The Low Income Housing Tax Credit pumps about $13 million a year into South Carolina to help developers build low-cost housing, and developers compete to have their projects qualify. But the Charleston peninsula — one of the most costly housing markets in the state — hasn’t gotten a tax credit-funded project in 15 years.
One reason is that proximity to bars tends to disqualify projects, a misguided rule that unfairly prioritizes rural and suburban projects over those in places like the Charleston peninsula. Another is that unit caps make projects in areas with high land costs less feasible.
Certainly, rethinking the way the state allocates its tax credits to put more money in the places that need it the most would be a worthy goal for South Carolina officials. Given the extent of housing crises nationwide, Congress should also consider upping the annual credit allocation.
But we also need to take a look at what makes market-rate rents so high in the first place, and why it takes millions in tax credits to build a relatively paltry number of units affordable to working and middle-class families in popular cities.
To start, cities should look at zoning rules that artificially drive up housing prices by limiting the number of units that can be built. There’s no need to jump from single-family neighborhoods to dense high-rises, but allowing gentle increases in density could let the free market add lots of new housing without dramatically altering neighborhood character.
Charleston allows extra density in certain parts of the peninsula if developers set aside a percentage of new units for so-called “workforce housing” or chip into a city fund to build affordable housing elsewhere.
It’s not a perfect plan, but it’s one that in a more modest form could work well elsewhere in the region, with careful consideration for infrastructure, drainage and other important issues. Large apartment developments tend to generate a lot of public backlash; requiring that some of those new units be affordable would at least provide a crucial community asset to balance out some of the drawbacks.
Charleston and the surrounding municipalities could also partner to build a land trust that would help acquire property for affordable housing at more reasonable rates than might otherwise be available. Community leaders have pushed for a regional effort, and Mount Pleasant officials have taken steps to seek out land suitable for affordable housing. That’s a good start.
And, as we suggested in an editorial on Monday, infill development in underutilized parking lots and other floundering urban spaces could provide lots of new housing without exacerbating sprawl.
There’s no magic solution to help low- and middle-income people live closer to where they work and play. But a combination of better tax credit allocation and an array of local policies that encourage and foster lower-cost housing could help ease the burden.