Johns Islanders worried about development outpacing infrastructure, increasing traffic and the transformation of the formerly rural community into a maze of new housing developments should also eye warily the Charleston County Aviation Authority’s study aimed at creating a light-industrial hub around the executive airport.
Regardless of what comes from the study due in January, Johns Islanders should be looking at hardening the urban growth boundary (UGB), which skirts the airport. It’s meant to limit development, but doesn’t stop it. For example, the UGB slices through the Beach Co.’s 1,000-home Kiawah River community now under construction on former farm land.
Hardening the UGB could be done by conserving land around the boundary, or by getting the city and county of Charleston to adopt an ordinance that spells outs under what circumstances the UGB can be moved.
Keeping parts of Johns Island rural also will require better coordination between the city and county, as well as the Aviation Authority, which haven’t always been on the same page. For instance, the city recently approved the 205-home Oakville development on 200 acres just north of the airport that was zoned light-industrial. That’s just the kind of property the Aviation Authority wants to see developed. (City Council is considering a change in zoning rules that would keep housing off industrial-zoned land in the future.)
Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League said the CCL had earlier approached the Aviation Authority about it buying the land, perhaps with greenbelt funds or infrastructure bank help, as a buffer against development. But he said the Aviation Authority showed little interest.
Having some industry around the airport “is not necessarily a bad thing,” he said, but it also points to a need for the greenbelt program to stay focused on preserving primarily rural properties, rather than splitting funds evenly between urban and rural preservation as proposed by its advisory board.
The Aviation Authority wants to increase its revenue by leasing land at the airport. But encouraging light-industrial businesses around the airport, just inside the Charleston city limits and the island’s UGB, could also spur additional unwanted development.
Extending city sewer service to the airport to accommodate new businesses would presumably make nearby properties more attractive to developers and could spur the extension of sewer service into other developable parcels within the city, adding to the urban sprawl.
Limiting development so close to the urban growth boundary should be the first priority.