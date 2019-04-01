‘We just have to work through the obstacles. There won’t be many,” said Gov. Henry McMaster at a meeting on transportation last week in Charlotte, according to The Charlotte Observer. He was talking about building a light rail line.
That is an optimistic assessment to say the least.
Mr. McMaster is suddenly enthusiastic about mass transit because he wants York County — just south of the border from Charlotte — to house a new Carolina Panthers practice facility.
The state House recently passed a $115 million incentives package for that deal, which backers say will bring fans and jobs to Rock Hill and nearby towns.
Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, smartly pumped the brakes on that plan last week until more details can be known.
Given the troubling track record of public investment in professional sports, South Carolina leaders including Mr. McMaster ought to be wary of giving away too much.
And a light rail line, at least to the extent that it would be built primarily to serve the new facility, would be way too much. Light rail can cost well over $100 million per mile, so connecting it to an existing network in Charlotte could cost billions.
Aside from cost, building mass transit of almost any kind is incredibly time consuming, as the Charleston area is learning via its efforts to build a badly needed bus rapid transit system between Summerville and downtown Charleston.
Cost, incidentally, was a factor in selecting bus rapid transit over light rail in the Lowcountry.
Implementing mass transit can be politically complicated as well, particularly when multiple jurisdictions — and states — are involved. Just ask Durham, N.C., officials about a long-planned light rail line that was recently all but vetoed by Duke University over, among other things, concerns that it might cause vibrations that would disrupt sensitive medical equipment.
Some Charlotte officials have also expressed disappointment about ridership on existing light rail lines, which haven’t always lived up to expectations.
On the other hand, light rail for purely commuter purposes might not be a bad idea between Rock Hill and Charlotte if the numbers justify it. Towns in South Carolina across the border from Charlotte are popular as bedroom communities, causing frustrating commutes and other traffic-related problems.
Light rail would certainly be a more environmentally beneficial alternative to, say, widening I-77 or building new roads. As traffic gets worse, it might be a particularly convenient and attractive option as well.
If it’s convenient enough, it might actually drive broader economic development in the Rock Hill area, which would probably have a larger net positive impact than a single training facility.
In any case, Mr. McMaster’s advocacy for mass transit is welcome in South Carolina, where nearly 98 percent of state transportation funds go toward car-focused projects. That ratio will have to shift substantially if South Carolina hopes to have a sustainable, effective transportation future.
A new Carolina Panthers training facility doesn’t need its own light rail line. But Rock Hill might benefit from one. It’s worth looking into the idea.