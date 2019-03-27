President Donald Trump wants American astronauts to go back to the moon, and he wants them to do it in five years rather than nine, as had been previously planned.
“It is the stated policy of this administration and of the United States of America to return American astronauts to the moon within the next five years,” said Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday at a meeting of the National Space Council in Huntsville, Ala.
That’s faster than the earlier planned 2028 lunar mission. “We’re better than that,” explained Mr. Pence.
Reading not very far between the lines, the vice president most likely meant that we’re better than China, which is exploring the far side of the moon using its Chang’e rover. It’s a new space race, but for bragging rights rather than Cold War superiority.
And if that is really the goal, there’s not much need to fret. NASA has multiple awe-inspiring missions underway as it is.
The InSight probe is exploring the inner workings of Mars. Juno is sending back incredible images that help us understand Jupiter and other gas giants. New Horizons just flew past the most distant object human vehicles have ever visited. As of late last year, both Voyager probes are in interstellar space.
By any reasonable measure, America is leading in space. And that’s an incredible, inspiring thing.
Of course, there are a few reasons why going to the moon again could conceivably be worthwhile.
Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence have floated, not entirely unreasonably, the possibility that a permanent moon base could help provide a launch pad for further exploring our solar system, among other potential uses.
An ambitious time frame for a lunar mission could help spur more competition between private rocket companies like SpaceX that could lower the cost of space travel and make future exploration more practical.
And sending astronauts far beyond the safety of near-Earth orbit can help us learn new and important lessons about the conditions they would face in an eventual mission to Mars or elsewhere outside the reach of Earth’s gravity and its protective magnetic field.
But NASA’s budget is decidedly limited. In fact, it’s expected to take as much as a $480 million cut next year. So picking spending priorities is critical. And sending astronauts back to the moon would undoubtedly be expensive — as much as $120 billion according to some estimates.
That’s an astronomical amount of money. And Mr. Trump should fully explain why it would be better spent going back to the moon than investing it in other — and perhaps even more ambitious — projects.
“The conventional wisdom says that we will need more time to do what President Trump has challenged us to do,” Mr. Pence said. “Some will say it’s too hard, it’s too risky, too expensive.”
It’s not too hard or too risky. We could definitely do it. But NASA’s priorities in space exploration ought to be quite a bit higher than landing more Americans on the moon just to prove we still can do it.