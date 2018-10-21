The governor must have more accountability and responsibility for fixing South Carolina’s woeful public education system. Giving the state’s chief executive the power to appoint the superintendent of education as a Cabinet member would be the best way to do that.
Voters on Nov. 6 should approve a proposal to make the position an appointed rather than an elected position. The change to the state constitution would go into effect in 2023.
South Carolina routinely falls near the bottom of national education rankings, including last week’s ACT scores. The state is failing students and endangering economic growth as companies sometimes struggle to find enough qualified workers for manufacturing and other jobs. The 2018 Ready to Work test recently showed that less than two-thirds of the state’s 11th-graders had the job skills needed for 65 percent of certain jobs.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster supports the proposal as did former Gov. Nikki Haley. So does the current superintendent, Molly Spearman; two of the three superintendents who preceded her also wanted the change. Prior attempts to put the question on the ballot were supported by the House of Representatives, and the 27-year effort finally got over the hump this year in the Senate.
State Rep. James Smith, the Democratic candidate for governor, opposes the change because of concerns about qualifications that could allow someone who’s never worked in a classroom or elsewhere in education to be appointed to the post. However, the same thing could happen under the current system of electing superintendents.
If a superintendent was not up to the task, the governor would be able to replace that person and move on. Under the current system, voters could be stuck with an unsatisfactory elected superintendent for years.
Ideally, voters would know everything they could about candidates on the ballot. But with the maze of elected statewide positions, it is difficult to thoroughly research them. Only a handful of states elect their education superintendent.
And as Ms. Spearman told The Post and Courier, having a governor and a superintendent with a common vision and voice would be more effective in elevating education as an issue and pushing through the necessary reforms.
Approving the change would continue a welcome trend in restructuring state government. It would enable the state’s chief executive to truly serve as an “education governor.” It would enable a governor to live up to the rhetoric of working closely with the superintendent and the Legislature on one of the state’s most critical responsibilities. It would eliminate the piecemeal approach to fixing education and enable bold, systemic changes.
Voters in 2012 agreed to have candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run together on partisan tickets. Two years later they agreed that the state adjutant general, who is in charge of the National Guard, should be appointed by the governor, becoming the last state to do so.
Education is a much more important issue.
Voters on Nov. 6 can do their part to help ensure greater accountability and coordination and a better future for South Carolina’s children by approving the change to an appointed superintendent of education.