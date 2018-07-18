With just two staffers, the S.C. Conservation Bank will have about $9 million to buy or conserve land this fiscal year. That’s down from $15 million in 2015 and down from about $20 million a few years earlier.
The state’s smallest agency, responsible for preserving 300,000 acres over the past 15 years, asked for $220,335 to hire a lawyer and an additional staffer this year, but Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed that request, saying the extra staff wasn’t needed.
The Legislature can and should override the veto this fall.
Because the Conservation Bank leverages its funding through public-private partnerships and conservation easements, it has been able to acquire property for an average of $500 per acre, far less than conservation agencies in neighboring states.
Having an in-house lawyer — one is needed for every closing, whether a purchase or conservation easement — is essential for the Conservation Bank to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.
“It’s already the leanest agency in the state,” said Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, who oversaw the creation of the bank in 2002 and led the fight for its reauthorization this past legislative session. “One executive director and a secretary can hardly evaluate all the properties,” he said, adding that the bank was also given expanded duties when it was reauthorized.
The Conservation Bank will be working with the state Commerce Department to identify and acquire “mitigation” properties for economic development projects. It will be required to hold public hearings whenever land is acquired and develop a statewide map of conservation priorities. That’s a lot of responsibility and diligence, particularly for an agency its size.
Under the reauthorization bill, the bank now relies directly on the Legislature for its funding. Formerly, it received a cut of the state’s share of recording fees from real estate transactions.
Changing the funding formula was a necessary compromise as Sen. Campsen sees it. But now, the bank is being asked to do more with less, and it doesn’t make sense to scrimp on staffing.
The Conservation Bank is too important to be given short shrift. It has preserved important properties across the state, including Morris Island, parts of the ACE Basin, land around the Angel Oak and farming communities. It has also helped protect Upstate habitats and watersheds. And with no sign of development and population growth letting up, it deserves the legal and administrative support it needs to continue those successes.
Sen. Campsen noted that the first conservation easement secured by the bank preserved land around a key reservoir serving Greenville. Since then, some water utilities along the Savannah River have partnered with the bank to secure easements aimed at protecting their sources of drinking water.
“I was tickled to death. I never dreamed (the Conservation Bank) would be used this way,” Mr. Campsen said. “That’s the beauty of the competitive bid process … weighing creative proposals.”
By overriding the governor’s budget veto and funding the two positions, lawmakers would give the Conservation Bank the support it needs to be successful in its expanded mission. And $220,000 is a small ask when it comes to preserving South Carolina’s land and ecosystems.