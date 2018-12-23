Bus rapid transit connecting Summerville and downtown Charleston will be one of the region’s largest-ever investments in public transportation.
Get it right, and it could radically transform the Lowcountry’s transportation future. Get it wrong, and it could poison any future efforts to expand mass transit in the Charleston area.
With that in mind, a recently announced federal grant to help study how bus rapid transit will affect neighborhoods along its 23-mile route is a welcome and needed investment in making sure that the system is as effective as possible.
Bus rapid transit uses dedicated lanes, pre-boarding fare payment, traffic signal priority and other innovations to turn a basic bus system into something much closer to light rail with a dramatically lower initial cost.
When implemented well, a robust bus rapid transit system can handle nearly as many passengers as rail transit and spur investment in nearby communities, all while providing a viable alternative to car commutes and cutting back on traffic congestion.
The absurd complexity of federal permitting and funding processes means that bus rapid transit is likely still a long ways off for Charleston. Officials with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, which is overseeing the effort, think 2025 is the most realistic opening date.
But that timeline gives Charleston area leaders plenty of time to get ready. The federal grant to study bus rapid transit will help with that. And there’s a lot to do.
If bus rapid transit were to open today, it might prove somewhat disappointing.
That’s largely because the bulk of the planned corridor -- mostly along Rivers Avenue through North Charleston -- isn’t exactly optimized for a serious mass transit system. Portions of the route after it splits off toward Summerville along U.S. Highway 78 are almost rural, though that is changing.
In other words, the number of households that could most easily take advantage of bus rapid transit is relatively small compared to the total metro area.
COG estimates that bus rapid transit could draw up to 2 million riders per year, for example. In a sense, that’s a lot. Assuming all or even most of those riders are new to taking the bus, it would be a roughly 65 percent increase in total ridership for the area -- and on a single route.
But many of the people most likely to take advantage of bus rapid transit already take the bus. CARTA’s routes along Rivers Avenue are by far their most popular. Certainly those riders could use a faster, more efficient system, but drawing in new commuters will be crucial to a broader transportation shift.
There are lots of possible ways to do that.
Zoning and investment incentives could spur mixed-use development along the planned bus rapid transit route. Tweaks to existing CARTA service could eventually help get people from the surrounding area to the bus rapid transit line. Continued public outreach could help residents and businesses plan better for a more transit-friendly future.
As a community, we ought to be open-minded about bus rapid transit’s potential to make life better for us all, whether we take the bus or not. And studying how to get the most bang for our buck is an important step for maximizing those benefits.