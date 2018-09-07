Today may be the last chance to save 3 million Syrians living in Idlib Province from large scale slaughter and dislocation — a tragic possibility. The governments of Turkey and Russia are meeting to discuss Russian and Syrian threats to attack the province by land and air, a move deeply opposed by the United States, the United Nations and Turkey.
They must consider the human toll.
Despite an agreement last year with Turkey that Idlib should be a “de-escalation zone” in the civil war, Russia now calls the province a “festering abscess,” and has begun air strikes on targets. Most observers forecast a crushing military attack on a reported 30,000 Syrian rebels called “terrorists” by Russia and Syria.
Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently visited Moscow seeking more time to negotiate with the rebels in Idlib, including radical Islamist groups. Standing beside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is pushing for an attack on Idlib, he told reporters, “A military solution there would be a disaster. Attacking the whole of Idlib to eliminate some radical groups would mean causing the death of hundreds of thousands of people and making 3.5 million people leave their homes one more time.”
Russian officials should heed that warning.
President Trump joined the international protest against the planned offensive, tweeting on Tuesday, “President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy.”
A Kremlin spokesman swiftly brushed off Mr. Trump’s protest, saying that the problems of terrorists in Idlib “must be straightened out.”
In a follow-up statement, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “...[I]t remains our firm stance that if President Bashar al-Assad chooses to again use chemical weapons, the United States and its allies will respond swiftly and appropriately.”
Sadly, there is little if anything Mr. Trump can realistically do to prevent slaughter in Idlib or the eventual victory of Mr. Assad, a man who has already murdered hundreds of thousands of his fellow citizens. And the long-term consequences would be devastating, including the likely intensification of Iranian hostility toward Israel using Syria as a forward operating base, as it has in the past.
To minimize this risk, Israel has been vigorously attacking Iranian targets in Syria.
Choices have consequences. And choices made by the Obama administration, from withdrawing prematurely from Iraq to standing aside while Russia and Iran moved in to help Mr. Assad, have greatly limited what Mr. Trump and the United States can now do to prevent tragedy in Syria.
That leaves it up to Turkey and the hold-out rebels in Idlib. If they can find a way to persuade Russia and Mr. Assad to hold off, it might prevent a nightmare.
But the larger problem of Iran’s alliance with Syria, now with Russia in the mix, and what that means for the future of the Middle East, will haunt Israel, and inevitably the United States, for the foreseeable future.