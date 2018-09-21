The friendly vibes of the latest Korean summit, coming after nearly three months of chill in the U.S. relationship with North Korea, again raise hopes of progress toward North Korea’s abandonment of nuclear weapons and its long-range missiles. But it’s far too early to celebrate as North Korea has yet to take any meaningful new action in that direction, and negotiations remain stuck on essential details.
The peaceful atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula remains promising, however, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is ready to resume talks on North Korea’s path forward.
President Trump happily tweeted on Wednesday, “Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!”
Maybe, maybe not.
The offer by the North Korean leader to allow international inspection of the dismantling of a missile test range is a new gesture, but it’s also a bit of an empty one. It’s the same facility Mr. Kim promised to close when he met with President Trump in June. Some experts also have said the site is obsolete, so shuttering it would not inhibit missile development.
Mr. Kim also promised to close North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear materials production center, but only in exchange for reciprocal U.S. action. The problem is that Yongbyon may no longer be the center of the North Korean nuclear industry, which has moved from extracting plutonium from reactor fuel to enriching uranium with centrifuges. Since North Korea has closed and reopened Yongbyon twice in the past after receiving benefits for its actions, this sounds very much like trying to sell the same horse three times to the same patsy.
All of this is a reminder that the United States should continue to push for action but remain skeptical, given North Korea’s long history of broken promises and hollow assurances.
North Korea has yet to respond positively to Mr. Pompeo’s demands in June that it begin the process of negotiating its verifiable steps toward denuclearization. These include accounting for the country’s numerous nuclear and missile facilities, and providing a timetable for dismantling them under international inspection. North Korea, vacillating between willing negotiating partner and rhetoric-spewing enemy, dismissed Mr. Pompeo’s demands in July as “gangster-like,” offering small hope of forward progress.
Meanwhile, rapid forward movement by the two Koreas on beginning to integrate their economies threatens the integrity of U.S. sanctions that have been a major motivating factor in North Korea’s move toward more peaceful relations on the peninsula.
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in says Mr. Kim is ready for another summit with President Trump. But he should not get one until we see real progress on denuclearization and the key data needed to bring negotiations down to brass tacks.