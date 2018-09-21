South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, toasts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a luncheon at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. A beaming South Korean President Moon, freshly returned home Thursday from a whirlwind three-day summit with Kim Jong Un, said the North Korean leader wants the U.S. secretary of state to visit Pyongyang soon for nuclear talks, and also hopes for a quick follow-up to his June summit with President Donald Trump.