Coleman Boulevard is about the closest thing Mount Pleasant has to a traditional “Main Street.” It’s a longstanding commercial corridor, surrounded by established residential neighborhoods.
And the vision for the area, at least as laid out in Mount Pleasant planning documents, is to gradually make it even more walkable and bikeable in the future.
The goal is to foster “an active, pedestrian-oriented commercial environment with a variety of uses, activities, and scales; where form is as important as use, with buildings and primary entrances located near the public realm and high-quality pedestrian streetscapes in front.”
That’s the town’s 2016 zoning code describing the overlay district that covers much of Coleman Boulevard. But the entire corridor is not in Mount Pleasant.
Some parts, including the Peach Orchard Plaza shopping center, are in so-called doughnut holes that haven’t been annexed into the town. And Charleston County’s rules for development along Coleman are considerably less visionary.
That’s why Peach Orchard Plaza, which is now home to about a dozen small shops and businesses, could soon become a three-story self-storage facility.
It’s hard to imagine a future use for the property less in keeping with Mount Pleasant’s “active, pedestrian-oriented” goals for Coleman Boulevard. Fortunately, the plans are subject to county approval. They shouldn’t be allowed to proceed.
It’s not the first time this has happened. In 2013, a four-story self-storage facility woefully out of place on St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley was allowed to proceed due in part to a doughnut hole.
In fact, Charleston officials were so upset by that facility and others proposed for the peninsula that they changed city rules last year to make it tougher to get approval for a self-storage use. The county should reassess its approval guidelines as well.
More broadly, both examples point to the often problematic nature of doughnut holes, which can result in unpredictability for surrounding property owners and create challenges for delivering municipal services, among other concerns. The Charleston area has thousands of such holes.
We need storage, to be sure. It’s a way to handle major life changes without having to get rid of valued possessions. But when possible, county and municipal regulations should generally push self-storage facilities out of the liveliest, most popular parts of town — places like Coleman Boulevard.
Storage is by definition a passive use. It doesn’t encourage foot traffic or create very many jobs. It’s just stuff sitting around until there’s somewhere else to put it. That’s not an ideal use of valuable and productive land within walking distance of homes, restaurants and other businesses.
Peach Orchard Plaza is just another example among many of the storage industry’s expansion in the Charleston area, which has logically coincided with the area’s population growth. And we’re talking about a pretty typical suburban strip mall, not some community landmark.
But this is also a chance for Charleston County officials to stand with Mount Pleasant’s leaders and call for a Coleman Boulevard that’s a destination — a place to shop, stroll, stay a while. Make it a place for people, rather than stuff.
And update county rules to protect and support the area’s other great spaces too.