Folly Beach city officials are working on regulations to keep new homes from popping up on “super-beachfront” lots rising from the surf with the latest renourishment. They should get the full support of local residents and anyone else who enjoys a day at the beach.
Building a house on sand is never wise. They’re vulnerable to storms and flooding, and insurance losses drive up everyone’s premiums. At Folly, beachfront homes rely on septic tanks that can be too close to the shore to keep harmful bacteria from leaching into the water.
Most of the super-beachfront lots sit in front of existing homes, and any new construction could extend into the surf and include seawalls. That would be a blight on the beach itself, which is supposed to be public property for everyone to enjoy.
But people are persistent. And with renourishment, some lots platted in the 1950s are becoming technically buildable, owing to Folly’s exemption from most statewide shoreline management rules because the Charleston Harbor jetties block the flow of sand that would normally accrete at Folly. As a result, Folly’s “baseline” for regulating construction is the same as it was in 1992.
The prospect of new construction on the beach prompted the city to recently declare a six-month moratorium on waterfront development to give planners time to craft new regulations. They’re looking at increasing setback lines and construction elevations, redefining protected areas and stepping up septic tank regulations, among other things, to discourage new homes.
At issue are at least 17 super-beachfront lots. When the city faced a similar situation in the 1990s, it eventually lost a legal challenge from one property owner and started issuing building permits. That resulted in a dozen such lots being developed between 1997 and 2008, as well as at least two others on the northern, more eroded end of the island.
So city officials will have to tread carefully to fend off further development. But they must try.
Matt Napier of the group Save Folly Beach said his main concern was preserving the beach for public use. Already, the owner of one super-beachfront lot at the Washout — a favorite spot for surfers — has applied for a building permit. Napier’s home also sits behind a potentially developable lot.
“This is our public beach,” he said. “It’s really critical for people to come to the public meetings and back the city’s efforts.” The meetings will continue through October. The next is Aug. 6.
Napier said he “felt like we’ve spent $80 million on renourishment to save a dozen homes.”
As it is, with renourishment to continue through 2042, more and more of the beach could be developed, effectively shutting out the public.
Another longtime beachfront property owner, J.D. McAllister, has been fighting to keep new homes off the beach since the mid-1980s. Before the first renourishment in 1992, the Army Corps of Engineers promised that no homes would ever be built on super-beachfront lots, he said. But a few years later, he said he ended up paying the owner of a lot in front of his $80,000 to keep it from being developed. He suggested the city could stop new homes on super-beachfront lots by passing an ordinance that required road access to property – an insurmountable hurdle in most cases.
Another solution would be to bring Folly Beach’s regulations more in line with that of the state, which just updated its Shoreline Management Act this year to prevent beachfront creep and to embrace beach preservation. If necessary, the city could condemn super-beachfront lots and issue bonds to buy out the owners. Even better, some have opted to donate their lots to the Folly Beach Nature Conservancy for a tax write-off, Mr. Napier said.
Part of the reason Folly is facing problems now is because it has failed to kept pace with state policies from which it has been largely exempt. But by acting to bring its regulations closer in line with the Shoreline Management Act, city planners can keep houses off the sand and the beach open to the public.