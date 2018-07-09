Transparency is essential to public welfare, and that includes the medical realm as well as the government. Consumers should insist that the feds maintain a program ensuring that hospitals keep the public apprised about infections contracted by their patients.
The incidence of flesh-eating MRSA and other post-surgical infections encouraged the adoption of the federal Inpatient Quality Reporting Program in 2005. But USA Today reports that a proposed federal rule change would weaken the requirement in November, while noting that more than 600,000 patients annually contract an infection in the hospital.
The American Hospital Association described the current reporting requirements as burdensome, according to the newspaper’s report.
But the burden on consumers would be greater. Patients and their families deserve to be informed about an important component of hospitals’ safety records.
A hospital-rating organization, the Leapfrog Group, red-flagged the prospective change, and urged consumer advocates to oppose it.
A spokesman for the MRSA Survivors Network told USA Today she was shocked by the proposed regulatory revision, insisting that it would allow hospitals with bad infection rates to keep them from public view.
The AHA contends that the rules change would allow hospitals to use their assets to more effectively safeguard patients.
But experience has demonstrated that nothing serves to incentivize improvements like transparency, and public review. This proposed regulatory change should be scuttled to protect the public.