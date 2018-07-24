Charleston County Council should reject a proposed change in greenbelt funding at its meeting tonight and reaffirm its commitment to establishing a development buffer around the urban core by focusing primarily on the preservation of rural properties, including wildlife habitats, farmland and historic African-American communities.
Since the inception of the greenbelt program, 70 percent of funding has gone toward conserving rural properties and 30 percent toward urban projects. That’s what voters agreed to in 2004 when they approved the half-cent sales tax that funds the program. And that’s what voters expected when they agreed to renew the tax in 2016.
But with urban areas wanting a bigger slice of the pie — an estimated $210 million will flow to the greenbelt program through 2040 — the Greenbelt Advisory Board is asking the county to split the funds evenly between urban and rural land conservation.
About 21,000 acres, including urban properties for parks and open space, has been protected through the greenbelt program so far — a remarkable success that benefits both urban and rural areas. But development has continued apace, and it would be premature to start splitting greenbelt funds evenly, with so many rural properties being been transformed into sprawling housing developments.
The original intent of the greenbelt program was to hem in development, thus the 70-30 split. And though thousands of rural acres have been conserved, there’s still plenty of rural land that needs protecting — on Johns, Wadmalaw and Edisto islands, in Hollywood, Meggett and Ravenel, and along the upper Cooper, Santee and Wando rivers — over the next 20-plus years.
The proposed change, opposed by the Coastal Conservation League and other environmental groups, would shift about $40 million away from rural land preservation.
Despite the greenbelt program, which has helped conserve about 7,000 acres of farm and timberland, Charleston County has lost about 20 percent of its farms since 2007, the head of the nonprofit American Farmland Trust said in a letter to County Council opposing any change in funding.
Keeping the focus rural has also helped protect traditional African-American farming communities, or Freedman’s settlements, including the Phillips area, Ten Mile and large swaths of Awendaw. And other areas, such as Sol Legare and Snowden, are in need of protection.
Limiting suburban sprawl and preserving wildlife habitats, historic farming and unique cultural communities should be the primary aim, not funding urban land preservation projects or parks, for which municipalities already get funding from the county Parks and Recreation Commission.
Plus, greenbelt funding goes farther in rural areas, where land is generally cheaper and matching funds from nonprofit groups help preserve land in perpetuity through conservation easements.
The next 20 years will be crucial in preserving what’s left of rural Charleston County. And changing the greenbelt funding formula now would surely be a source of regret.